https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/watch-russian-uragan-mlrs-open-fire-on-enemy-positions-1109879381.html
Watch Russian Uragan MLRS Open Fire on Enemy Positions
Watch Russian Uragan MLRS Open Fire on Enemy Positions
Russian crews of 9K57 Uragan Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) successfully perform their tasks during Russia's Special Military Op in Ukraine
2023-04-27T11:47+0000
2023-04-27T11:47+0000
2023-04-27T11:47+0000
military
russia
ukraine
special operation
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
uragan
russian forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102696/62/1026966215_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_57fe52d3fd7a52b5c0c19530374600da.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry recently shared a video showing Russian servicemen manning 220mm Uragan MLRS. The clip depicts Russian troops quickly loading ammunition into the tubes using the 9T452 Support Reloading Vehicle. When the loading is completed, crewmen assume firing positions and unleash hell on Ukrainian militants in seconds. After that, they quickly leave the site in a few minutes to evade possible counter-battery fire or drone attacks.The 9K57 Uragan is a Russian MLRS that entered service in the early 1980s. It was designed to replace the BM-21 Grad system and provide greater firepower and mobility to the Soviet Army.The system consists of a tracked or wheeled vehicle that carries 16 launch tubes capable of firing 220mm rockets up to a range of 35 kilometers. The rockets can be fitted with various types of warheads, including high-explosive fragmentation, incendiary, and thermobaric warheads. The system also includes a fire control computer and navigation system to accurately target enemy positions.Overall, the 9K57 Uragan MRLS is a potent weapon system that has proven effective in a variety of conflicts. The system has been praised for its high accuracy and ability to quickly saturate an area with rocket fire, making it effective against enemy troop concentrations, artillery positions, and fortifications. Russia also uses a modified 9K512 Uragan-1M system, capable of firing high-precision ammunition at distances of up to 90 kilometers, outranging its American counterpart, the M142 HIMARS.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102696/62/1026966215_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d3455a251a4dbc0900adf0acc594a49.jpg
Russia’s Uragan MLRS crews in action during special military op
Russia’s Uragan MLRS crews in action during special military op
2023-04-27T11:47+0000
true
PT1M27S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian uragan mlrs, 9k57 uragan multiple launch rocket system, russian rocket systems
russian uragan mlrs, 9k57 uragan multiple launch rocket system, russian rocket systems
Watch Russian Uragan MLRS Open Fire on Enemy Positions
Russian 9K57 Uragan Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) crews successfully carry out their tasks during Russia's special military op in Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry recently shared a video showing Russian servicemen manning 220mm Uragan MLRS. The clip depicts Russian troops quickly loading ammunition into the tubes using the 9T452 Support Reloading Vehicle.
When the loading is completed, crewmen assume firing positions and unleash hell on Ukrainian militants in seconds. After that, they quickly leave the site in a few minutes to evade possible counter-battery fire or drone attacks.
The 9K57 Uragan is a Russian MLRS that entered service in the early 1980s. It was designed to replace the BM-21 Grad system and provide greater firepower and mobility to the Soviet Army.
The system consists of a tracked or wheeled vehicle that carries 16 launch tubes capable of firing 220mm rockets up to a range of 35 kilometers. The rockets can be fitted with various types of warheads, including high-explosive fragmentation, incendiary, and thermobaric warheads. The system also includes a fire control computer and navigation system to accurately target enemy positions.
Overall, the 9K57 Uragan MRLS is a potent weapon system that has proven effective in a variety of conflicts. The system has been praised for its high accuracy and ability to quickly saturate an area with rocket fire, making it effective against enemy troop concentrations, artillery positions, and fortifications.
Russia also uses a modified 9K512 Uragan-1M system, capable of firing high-precision ammunition at distances of up to 90 kilometers, outranging its American counterpart, the M142 HIMARS.