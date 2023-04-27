International
Putin Joins Fuel Delivery Ceremony for Turkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Plant Via Video Link
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/world-bank-says-commodity-prices-to-see-largest-drop-in-2023-since-pandemic-1109887322.html
World Bank Says Commodity Prices to See Largest Drop in 2023 Since Pandemic
World Bank Says Commodity Prices to See Largest Drop in 2023 Since Pandemic
Global commodity prices are likely to see the sharpest slump this year since the beginning of the pandemic, but food prices will still remain near record highs, the World Bank said on Thursday.
2023-04-27T13:49+0000
2023-04-27T13:49+0000
world
world bank
prices
pandemic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101866/07/1018660793_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5dde547ea625939275f56e1c4a944c.jpg
"Global commodity prices are expected to decline this year at the fastest clip since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, clouding the growth prospects of almost two-thirds of developing economies that depend on commodity exports," the World Bank said in a statement that accompanies its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report. Commodity prices are projected to drop by 21% in 2023 year-on-year, the report said. The price of Brent crude oil is expected to average $84 a barrel, down 16% from last year’s average. European and US natural-gas prices are expected to halve between 2022 and 2023, with coal prices set to decrease 42% in 2023, the World Bank added. Food prices are forecast to drop by 8% this year, but will remain at the second-highest level since 1975. Fertilizer prices are also forecast to decrease by 37% in 2023, the biggest annual drop since 1974, while still hovering near their recent high last seen during the 2008-2009 crisis. Despite the drops, prices of all major commodity groups will remain well above their 2015-2019 average levels, the World Bank noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220604/world-wheat-prices-fall-by-10-after-putins-statement-about-ukrainian-ports---association-1096017564.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101866/07/1018660793_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_5e828802da9d3fd8040172929e667dfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world bank, largest drop, global commodity prices, food prices
world bank, largest drop, global commodity prices, food prices

World Bank Says Commodity Prices to See Largest Drop in 2023 Since Pandemic

13:49 GMT 27.04.2023
© Flickr / World Bank Photo CollectionWorld Bank Main Complex building
World Bank Main Complex building - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
© Flickr / World Bank Photo Collection
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Global commodity prices are likely to see the sharpest slump this year since the beginning of the pandemic, but food prices will still remain near record highs, the World Bank said on Thursday.
"Global commodity prices are expected to decline this year at the fastest clip since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, clouding the growth prospects of almost two-thirds of developing economies that depend on commodity exports," the World Bank said in a statement that accompanies its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report.
Commodity prices are projected to drop by 21% in 2023 year-on-year, the report said. The price of Brent crude oil is expected to average $84 a barrel, down 16% from last year’s average.
Wheat at dusk - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2022
World Wheat Prices Fall by 10% After Putin's Statement About Ukrainian Ports - Association
4 June 2022, 20:01 GMT
European and US natural-gas prices are expected to halve between 2022 and 2023, with coal prices set to decrease 42% in 2023, the World Bank added.
Food prices are forecast to drop by 8% this year, but will remain at the second-highest level since 1975.
Fertilizer prices are also forecast to decrease by 37% in 2023, the biggest annual drop since 1974, while still hovering near their recent high last seen during the 2008-2009 crisis.
Despite the drops, prices of all major commodity groups will remain well above their 2015-2019 average levels, the World Bank noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала