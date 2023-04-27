https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/wrong-place-shootings-expose-violence-of-us-settler-ideology-1109863378.html

Wrong Place Shootings Expose Violence of US Settler Ideology

Ukraine Leaks Reveal US Propaganda Campaign, Rest In Peace Harry Belafonte

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss socio-political issues of cultural significance.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nicolas Davies, researcher for CODEPINK and co-author of War in Ukraine: Making Sense of A Senseless Conflict to discuss how the Discord leaks have punched a hole through the US propaganda campaign about the conflict in Ukraine and how it compares to past propaganda campaigns for US wars, how these leaks expose the point of this conflict as a proxy for US aggression against Russia, and why this conflict is anything but humanitarian as the US continues to prevent efforts at peace.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie feature an interview of Harry Belafonte speaking on the connections between his career as an artist and actor and the organizing he was involved in.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss recent shootings of individuals in the US who were in the wrong location and how it exposes a violent component of American ideology, the differences between the community control of police and the abolition of police and how both models would respond to community violence, and Bernie Sanders’ endorsement of Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

