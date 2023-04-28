https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/anti-government-activists-attack-israels-economy-minister-in-tel-aviv---office-1109906309.html

Anti-Government Activists Attack Israel's Economy Minister in Tel Aviv - Office

Anti-Government Activists Attack Israel's Economy Minister in Tel Aviv - Office

Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat and his entourage were attacked by a group of anti-government activists on their way from a restaurant to their car in central Tel Aviv, the minister's office said Thursday.

2023-04-28T03:20+0000

2023-04-28T03:20+0000

2023-04-28T03:16+0000

world

israel

nir barkat

benjamin netanyahu

jerusalem

middle east

judicial reform

protests

demonstration

tel aviv

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1c/1109906704_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_39ddff9b2b23c455a9351bc574459909.jpg

"Several troublemakers attacked the minister's guards and police officers while trying to get to him and hurt him. The minister's guards and police officers defended him with their bodies, after which the demonstrators also attacked the police officers," the office said. Israeli media earlier indicated that one of the police officers who defended the minister was injured and hospitalized, and that two attackers had been detained.Broadcaster CH12 reported earlier on Thursday that 200,000 Israelis gathered in front of the parliament building in central Jerusalem in support of the government's judicial reform. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Barkat had thanked demonstrators on social media for their "incredible support." Earlier broadcasts also detailed that a group of protesters had interrupted the work of Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 News by cursing the team of reporters and throwing a glass bottle at them."The bullying and violent behavior of a handful of the protesters will not deter us and will not harm our commitment to our viewers," the broadcaster was quoted as saying. "We expect the police to quickly and decisively investigate the case and bring the violent criminals to justice, knowing that violence against journalists in general and Channel 13 News teams in particular, has already become a matter of routine."Incidentally, the broadcaster has also undergone similar attacks in late March. At the time, a cameraman was left with a broken rib.

israel

jerusalem

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anti-government activists, israeli economy minister nir barkat, demonstrations, israeli judicial reform