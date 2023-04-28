https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/bbc-chair-sharp-resigns-amid-scandal-over-boris-johnsons-role-in-his-appointment-1109913943.html
BBC Chair Sharp Resigns Amid Scandal Over Boris Johnson's Role in His Appointment
BBC Chair Sharp Resigns Amid Scandal Over Boris Johnson's Role in His Appointment
Chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Richard Sharp has resigned amid a scandal over ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's alleged involvement in his appointment the BBC chairman, the broadcaster said on Friday.
2023-04-28T09:24+0000
2023-04-28T09:24+0000
2023-04-28T09:24+0000
world
bbc
sharp
united kingdom
boris johnson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102246/41/1022464160_0:116:2084:1288_1920x0_80_0_0_e9603d8b3a96146d6b8b1c04c4017d30.jpg
In January, Sharp asked the BBC board to investigate his appointment as the BBC chairman amid reports of Johnson's alleged involvement in the process in exchange for helping the country's ex-leader secure a loan. Earlier that month, media reported that Sharp, who was recommended for the top BBC job by Johnson in 2020, had helped the former UK leader arrange a guarantor on a loan of some 800,000 pounds ($990,000), which sparked calls for investigating a possible conflict of interests in Sharp's appointment process.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230308/uk-home-secretary-defies-un-and-bbcs-gary-lineker-on-illegal-immigrant-law-1108172192.html
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102246/41/1022464160_106:0:1978:1404_1920x0_80_0_0_ec0c3c336706381bcaca27842eb56c6e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bbc chair sharp resigns, appointment bbc chairman, resigned amid a scandal
bbc chair sharp resigns, appointment bbc chairman, resigned amid a scandal
BBC Chair Sharp Resigns Amid Scandal Over Boris Johnson's Role in His Appointment
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Richard Sharp has resigned amid a scandal over ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's alleged involvement in his appointment the BBC chairman, the broadcaster said on Friday.
In January, Sharp asked the BBC board to investigate his appointment as the BBC chairman amid reports of Johnson's alleged involvement in the process in exchange for helping the country's ex-leader secure a loan.
Earlier that month, media reported that Sharp, who was recommended for the top BBC
job by Johnson in 2020, had helped the former UK leader arrange a guarantor on a loan of some 800,000 pounds ($990,000), which sparked calls for investigating a possible conflict of interests in Sharp's appointment process.