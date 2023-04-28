https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/bbc-chair-sharp-resigns-amid-scandal-over-boris-johnsons-role-in-his-appointment-1109913943.html

BBC Chair Sharp Resigns Amid Scandal Over Boris Johnson's Role in His Appointment

BBC Chair Sharp Resigns Amid Scandal Over Boris Johnson's Role in His Appointment

Chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Richard Sharp has resigned amid a scandal over ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's alleged involvement in his appointment the BBC chairman, the broadcaster said on Friday.

2023-04-28T09:24+0000

2023-04-28T09:24+0000

2023-04-28T09:24+0000

world

bbc

sharp

united kingdom

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102246/41/1022464160_0:116:2084:1288_1920x0_80_0_0_e9603d8b3a96146d6b8b1c04c4017d30.jpg

In January, Sharp asked the BBC board to investigate his appointment as the BBC chairman amid reports of Johnson's alleged involvement in the process in exchange for helping the country's ex-leader secure a loan. Earlier that month, media reported that Sharp, who was recommended for the top BBC job by Johnson in 2020, had helped the former UK leader arrange a guarantor on a loan of some 800,000 pounds ($990,000), which sparked calls for investigating a possible conflict of interests in Sharp's appointment process.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230308/uk-home-secretary-defies-un-and-bbcs-gary-lineker-on-illegal-immigrant-law-1108172192.html

united kingdom

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bbc chair sharp resigns, appointment bbc chairman, resigned amid a scandal