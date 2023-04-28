https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/biden-warns-north-korea-amid-increased-tensions-with-the-south-1109894801.html

Biden Warns North Korea Amid Increased Tensions With the South

Biden Warns North Korea Amid Increased Tensions With the South

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including US President Joe Biden’s warning to North Korea amid increased tensions with the South.

2023-04-28T04:55+0000

2023-04-28T04:55+0000

2023-04-28T11:35+0000

fault lines

radio

south korea

north korea

debt ceiling

haiti

china

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109894644_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8110e4ff8fbbf305e968b6cc6dc14c8f.png

Biden Warns North Korea Amid Increased Tensions With the South On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including U.S. President Joe Biden’s warning to North Korea amid increased tensions with the South.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst.Mark Frost - Economist and ProfessorDanny Shaw - International Affairs analyst and Professor of Latin American StudiesKiji Noh - Journalist & Political AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the progress of Russian forces in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and the phone call between the Chinese and Ukrainian president.In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined the show to discuss the approved bill that raises the debt ceiling by the House of Representatives.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Danny Shaw about the gang violence that Haiti is having as part of the bigger socioeconomic problem.Later in the last hour, journalist Kiji Noh spoke to the Fault Lines team about Joe Biden’s warning to North Korea amid increased tensions with South Korea.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

south korea

haiti

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, is south korea a us ally, who's winning in bakhmut, what is the debt ceiling issue usa, what happens if the us goes over the debt ceiling, is there gang violence in haiti, what is the cause of gang violence in haiti