https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/biden-warns-north-korea-amid-increased-tensions-with-the-south-1109894801.html
Biden Warns North Korea Amid Increased Tensions With the South
Biden Warns North Korea Amid Increased Tensions With the South
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including US President Joe Biden’s warning to North Korea amid increased tensions with the South.
2023-04-28T04:55+0000
2023-04-28T04:55+0000
2023-04-28T11:35+0000
fault lines
radio
south korea
north korea
debt ceiling
haiti
china
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109894644_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8110e4ff8fbbf305e968b6cc6dc14c8f.png
Biden Warns North Korea Amid Increased Tensions With the South
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including U.S. President Joe Biden’s warning to North Korea amid increased tensions with the South.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst.Mark Frost - Economist and ProfessorDanny Shaw - International Affairs analyst and Professor of Latin American StudiesKiji Noh - Journalist & Political AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the progress of Russian forces in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and the phone call between the Chinese and Ukrainian president.In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined the show to discuss the approved bill that raises the debt ceiling by the House of Representatives.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Danny Shaw about the gang violence that Haiti is having as part of the bigger socioeconomic problem.Later in the last hour, journalist Kiji Noh spoke to the Fault Lines team about Joe Biden’s warning to North Korea amid increased tensions with South Korea.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
south korea
haiti
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109894644_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_add0d81c72276985760054f41a13142f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, is south korea a us ally, who's winning in bakhmut, what is the debt ceiling issue usa, what happens if the us goes over the debt ceiling, is there gang violence in haiti, what is the cause of gang violence in haiti
fault lines, is south korea a us ally, who's winning in bakhmut, what is the debt ceiling issue usa, what happens if the us goes over the debt ceiling, is there gang violence in haiti, what is the cause of gang violence in haiti
Biden Warns North Korea Amid Increased Tensions With the South
04:55 GMT 28.04.2023 (Updated: 11:35 GMT 28.04.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including US President Joe Biden’s warning to North Korea amid increased tensions with the South.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst.
Mark Frost - Economist and Professor
Danny Shaw - International Affairs analyst and Professor of Latin American Studies
Kiji Noh - Journalist & Political Analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the progress of Russian forces in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and the phone call between the Chinese and Ukrainian president.
In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined the show to discuss the approved bill that raises the debt ceiling by the House of Representatives.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Danny Shaw about the gang violence that Haiti is having as part of the bigger socioeconomic problem.
Later in the last hour, journalist Kiji Noh spoke to the Fault Lines team about Joe Biden’s warning to North Korea amid increased tensions with South Korea.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.