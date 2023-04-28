https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/economy-slows-fox-star-speaks-immigration-process-changes-1109898014.html
Economy Slows, Fox Star Speaks, Immigration Process Changes
Independent journalist, author, and researcher with CODEPINK Nicholas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the legal proceedings against Air National Guardsmen Jack Teixeira, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' world tour, how the State Department is reacting to Chinese diplomatic efforts around the world, worsening violence in Sudan, and whether the extremism of Azov Battalion has been as diluted as Western media insists.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses whether Microsoft is doing what California courts won’t in deleting a file of photos of LA police officers. They also discuss Apple’s pivot to personal banking, and a bipartisan attempt in the Senate to regulate childrens’ access to social media.Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese Steve Grumbine discusses economic performance slowing as the Federal Reserve continues to provoke unemployment, whether Joe Biden is in a strong primary position as his Democratic competitors rise in polls, Tucker Carlson breaking his silence after his departure from Fox, Biden caught with a cheat sheet during a press conference, the debt ceiling fight heating up between Congressional Republicans and Biden, and a lawsuit by crypto trading site on the SEC.Founder of La Resistencia and community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses Biden’s new immigration policies regarding processing centers, the expected expiration of Title 42 next month, a protest march by immigrants in response to the deadly fire at a migrant detention center last month, the US operation against the Sinaloa cartel, and Biden's attempts to appeal to immigrants and Latino voters.The Misfits also discuss Paris Hilton’s trip to Washington, and the Washington Post reckoning with the ugly side of electrical vehicles.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Independent journalist, author, and researcher with CODEPINK Nicholas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the legal proceedings against Air National Guardsmen Jack Teixeira, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' world tour, how the State Department is reacting to Chinese diplomatic efforts around the world, worsening violence in Sudan, and whether the extremism of Azov Battalion has been as diluted as Western media insists.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses whether Microsoft is doing what California courts won’t in deleting a file of photos of LA police officers. They also discuss Apple’s pivot to personal banking, and a bipartisan attempt in the Senate to regulate childrens’ access to social media.
Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese Steve Grumbine discusses economic performance slowing as the Federal Reserve continues to provoke unemployment, whether Joe Biden is in a strong primary position as his Democratic competitors rise in polls, Tucker Carlson breaking his silence after his departure from Fox, Biden caught with a cheat sheet during a press conference, the debt ceiling fight heating up between Congressional Republicans and Biden, and a lawsuit by crypto trading site on the SEC.
Founder of La Resistencia and community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses Biden’s new immigration policies regarding processing centers, the expected expiration of Title 42 next month, a protest march by immigrants in response to the deadly fire at a migrant detention center last month, the US operation against the Sinaloa cartel, and Biden's attempts to appeal to immigrants and Latino voters.
The Misfits also discuss Paris Hilton’s trip to Washington, and the Washington Post reckoning with the ugly side of electrical vehicles.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.