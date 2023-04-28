https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/globalization-ukraine-aid-has-drained-us-militarys-ability-to-fight-great-power-war-1109914803.html

Globalization, Ukraine Aid Has Drained US Military’s Ability to Fight Great Power War

US media reported this week that the loss of America’s sole operational black powder plant to a massive explosion has left the defense sector lacking a critical component for bullets, bombs, mortar and artillery shells and missiles. But this problem is just the tip of the iceberg, says former US Army HQ Staff Officer David T. Pyne.

The destruction of the black powder factory in Minden, Louisiana in June 2021 left the US military-industrial complex dependent on stockpiles and foreign imports of the crucial material – small amounts of which are required in key ordnance like 155mm howitzer shells and Tomahawk cruise missiles.The Department of Defense and the plant’s new owners hope the plant will reopen and resume operations later this year after being refurbished.How did the US end up in a situation where it came to depend on a single plant for its entire supply of black powder? Post-Cold War cutbacks and "consolidation," Pyne says.But the problem is much deeper, according to Pyne.The Biden administration has made things worse by sending vast stocks of Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger surface-to-air missiles, HIMARS rocket launchers and Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, despite the fact that it will take “nearly a decade” to replenish them even if production rates are accelerated, Pyne lamented.Meanwhile, Pyne noted, Washington lawmakers are engaged in political theater in a new House resolution “affirming” that it will be US policy to see Ukraine emerge “victorious” against Russia.The resolution is nothing but pie in the sky rhetoric, according to the former Army officer, who points out that Russia is 35 times larger than Ukraine, has an economy that’s 11 time bigger, and has “five times more people, tanks, combat aircraft and artillery systems" than Ukraine, not to mention nuclear weapons.Pointing to the revelations in the so-called Pentagon leaks, the expert said that they not only show a lack of confidence in Washington about Kiev’s ability to make substantive gains in its long-awaited “spring offensive,” but that “behind the scenes, the administration has reportedly informed Ukrainian leaders that they need to try to retake as much territory during this offensive as the US will not be able to continue providing heavy weapons and ammunition…past summer of this year and that the war will only end at the negotiation table as Russian leaders have been stating for the past year.”Pyne is at least heartened by the fact that both of the top Republican contenders in 2024 – Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, support a ceasefire to end the Ukrainian quagmire, before it escalates into a full-scale shooting war between Russia and NATO. On the Democratic side, top Biden challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has similarly laid out a plan to end the US and NATO proxy war in Ukraine.For more of Pyne’s analysis on the House Resolution, check out Sputnik’s Telegram post here.

