House Passes Debt Ceiling Bill: Will This Save the Economy?
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the House passing the debt ceiling bill.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the House passing the debt ceiling bill.
Scott Stantis, Editorial Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneJeremy Kuzmarov: Managing Editor of CovertAction MagazineTed Harvey: Former State Senator in ColoradoMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Scott Statnis, the Editorial Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune to discuss the House passing the deficit bill.In the second half of the hour, Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine, joins to talk about the South Korean and the US nuclear strategy.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Ted Harvey, a Former State Senator in Colorado and Chairman of StopJoe.com, about the Biden Campaign and its investment in political ads.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst about Russia's law to seize foreign assets.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
