'I am Fine': Vucic Refutes Media Reports of His Hospitalization
'I am Fine': Vucic Refutes Media Reports of His Hospitalization
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic exclusively told Sputnik that he was in good health and that today he was going on a planned tour of the Zajecar district.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic exclusively told Sputnik that he is in good health and that today he is going on a planned tour of his country's Zajecar district.On Thursday, some media in Serbia published information that the President of Serbia was hospitalized.In 2019, the Serbian leader was admitted to a military hospital in Belgrade after experiencing heart problems.
'I am Fine': Vucic Refutes Media Reports of His Hospitalization

Earlier in the day, media reported that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was urgently hospitalized.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic exclusively told Sputnik that he is in good health and that today he is going on a planned tour of his country's Zajecar district.
"I'm fine. I'm going on a tour of Serbia today from 12 noon," Vucic said.
On Thursday, some media in Serbia published information that the President of Serbia was hospitalized.
In 2019, the Serbian leader was admitted to a military hospital in Belgrade after experiencing heart problems.
