'I am Fine': Vucic Refutes Media Reports of His Hospitalization

'I am Fine': Vucic Refutes Media Reports of His Hospitalization

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic exclusively told Sputnik that he was in good health and that today he was going on a planned tour of the Zajecar district.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic exclusively told Sputnik that he is in good health and that today he is going on a planned tour of his country's Zajecar district.On Thursday, some media in Serbia published information that the President of Serbia was hospitalized.In 2019, the Serbian leader was admitted to a military hospital in Belgrade after experiencing heart problems.

