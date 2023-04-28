https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/iaea-notes-intensified-military-activity-near-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1109924540.html

IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that military activity near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has increased and called for an urgent agreement on the station's protection.

2023-04-28T16:29+0000

2023-04-28T16:29+0000

2023-04-28T16:29+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

ukraine

zaporozhye npp

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100908111_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ae2c0be9ec1bd1bad084dc4b4d3a43de.jpg

"The increased military presence and activity in the region again underlines the importance and urgency of agreeing on the protection of the plant," Rafael Grossi said in a statement. This week, the IAEA experts present at the station were once again forced to take cover after a shelling warning. Meanwhile, sounds of bombing in the distance were heard, the agency's statement added. On Thursday, the IAEA said that a regular, seventh rotation of the agency's specialists had taken place at the power plant on schedule. For the next month, two IAEA officers will work at the ZNPP. The IAEA mission has been stationed at ZNPP since September. Grossi also expressed the hope on Thursday that a safety zone around the ZNPP will be created before the end of this year. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. An international mission led by Grossi first visited the plant from August 31 to September 5. IAEA observers have since been staying at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed multiple attacks on the ZNPP. On October 5, 2022, the ZNPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On December 8, Moscow sent proposals to the IAEA with specific parameters for creating a security zone around ZNPP.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/ukraines-strike-drone-falls-from-skies-near-zaporozhye-npp-1109135963.html

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the head of the iaea said, zaporozhye npp, zaporozhye npp shelled by ukraine, military activity in zaporozhye