https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/likely-biden-nomination-highlights-restrictions-on-us-democracy-1109898463.html

Likely Biden Nomination Highlights Restrictions on US Democracy

Likely Biden Nomination Highlights Restrictions on US Democracy

US Accuses Russia of Risking Escalation In Syria, Chile Moves To Nationalize Lithium Mining, What’s Behind US Concerns Over Wagner In Africa

2023-04-28T04:30+0000

2023-04-28T04:30+0000

2023-04-28T11:15+0000

by any means necessary

radio

syria

chile

joe biden

donald trump

chad

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109898304_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d400c7c3208173d9dc3ec6cc000a5553.png

Likely Biden Nomination Highlights Restrictions on US Democracy US Accuses Russia of Risking Escalation In Syria, Chile Moves To Nationalize Lithium Mining, What’s Behind US Concerns Over Wagner In Africa

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss US reports that Russia is taking aggressive actions in Syria and why those reports exclude the dynamics of the US occupation of Syria, how these reports demonstrate the deteriorating relations between the US and Russia as the conflict in Ukraine continues, and how this connects to broader political dynamics in the Middle East as the influence of the US declines.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Martín Varese, social media manager with People’s Dispatch and sociologist to discuss recently announced efforts to nationalize Chile’s lithium mining industry and how this showcases the mineral’s importance in political developments in Latin America, how state control of mining in Chile could make the process safer and how indigenous communities might be included in this process, and how governments in Latin America have attempted to sell off natural resources to private corporations.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gnaka Lagoke, Assistant Professor of History and Pan-Africana Studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and a founding member of the Convention for Pan-Africanism and Progress to discuss instability in Chad. Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, co-host of The Final Countdown, which you can hear from 10am to 12 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss Joe Biden’s re-election bid and the media ignoring other Democratic Party candidates, the inhumane conditions of jails and prisons in the US as demonstrated by the neglect and death of Lashawn Thompson, and a lawsuit brought against Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll accusing him of rape.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

syria

chile

chad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, are there usa soldiers in syria, who is controlling syria now, why does the us still have forces in syria,