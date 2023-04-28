https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/nasa-astronauts-conduct-spacewalk-outside-iss-1109908666.html
NASA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
NASA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Sputnik goes live as NASA astronauts conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS).
Two astronauts, Steve Bowen and UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, will exit the airlock to prepare cables for future ISS Rollout Solar Array installations and retrieve S-Band communications equipment from the ISS Truss.The scheduled spacewalk of the Russian members of the present crew on the International Space Station, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, has been postponed from 26 April to early May as their future assignment needs more detailed planning, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.
US astronauts conduct spacewalk at ISS
US astronauts conduct spacewalk at ISS
NASA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
The ISS Rollout Solar Array is an attachment that enables the International Space Station to generate more power. The instrument stretches out like wings, each measuring 63 feet long and 20 feet wide. Once fully deployed, the ISS Rollout Solar Array provides up to 120 kilowatts of electricity.
Sputnik comes live as NASA astronauts conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS).
Two astronauts, Steve Bowen and UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, will exit the airlock to prepare cables for future ISS Rollout Solar Array installations and retrieve S-Band communications equipment from the ISS Truss.
The scheduled spacewalk of the Russian members of the present crew on the International Space Station, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, has been postponed from 26 April to early May as their future assignment needs more detailed planning, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!