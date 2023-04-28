https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/nasa-astronauts-conduct-spacewalk-outside-iss-1109908666.html

NASA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS

NASA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS

Sputnik goes live as NASA astronauts conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS).

2023-04-28T12:07+0000

2023-04-28T12:07+0000

2023-04-28T12:07+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

nasa

international space station (iss)

spacewalk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg

Sputnik comes live as NASA astronauts conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS).Two astronauts, Steve Bowen and UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, will exit the airlock to prepare cables for future ISS Rollout Solar Array installations and retrieve S-Band communications equipment from the ISS Truss.The scheduled spacewalk of the Russian members of the present crew on the International Space Station, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, has been postponed from 26 April to early May as their future assignment needs more detailed planning, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US astronauts conduct spacewalk at ISS US astronauts conduct spacewalk at ISS 2023-04-28T12:07+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nasa astronauts, spacewalk outside the international space station