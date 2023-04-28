International
Pence Testifies to Jan 6 Federal Grand Jury, Reports Say
Pence Testifies to Jan 6 Federal Grand Jury, Reports Say
Pence Testifies to Jan 6 Federal Grand Jury, Reports Say

01:01 GMT 28.04.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Vice President Mike Pence testified to a federal grand jury investigating the events that took place on January 6, 2021, and the actions of former President Donald Trump and his associates, US media reported on Thursday.
During the testimony, which marks the first time a vice president has been asked to testify about the president he served with, Pence was reportedly asked to describe his conversations with Trump ahead of the January 6 events, where Trump may have been acting corruptly.
The testimony comes after both Pence and Trump tried to hold off the subpoena in court, although trial and appellate judges ultimately ordered the former vice president to testify about direct conversations he had with Trump during the time between November 2020 and January 6, 2021, which have been of interest to investigators.
Thus far, what is known about Trump's discussions with Pence during this period of time comes from the memoir Pence published last year and has been promoting on tour since, in addition to testimony from individuals questioned during the investigation into the January 6 events.
Americas
Pence ‘Not Afraid But Angry’ About Capitol Breach, New Book Claims
13 September 2022, 15:10 GMT
Pence's appearance before the grand jury also comes as he is considering challenging his former boss for the 2024 presidential nomination, the report indicated, noting Thursday's testimony is likely to draw Trump's ire.
The grand jury sits in Washington DC and its proceedings are generally kept secret.
