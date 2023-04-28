https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/pence-testifies-to-jan-6-federal-grand-jury-reports-say-1109904198.html

Pence Testifies to Jan 6 Federal Grand Jury, Reports Say

Pence Testifies to Jan 6 Federal Grand Jury, Reports Say

Former Veep Mike Pence testified to a federal grand jury investigating the events of January 6, 2021, and the actions of former President Donald Trump and his associates, reported US media.

2023-04-28T01:01+0000

2023-04-28T01:01+0000

2023-04-28T02:04+0000

americas

us

us politics

mike pence

donald trump

washington dc

january 6

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095308495_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb72c234141f0a6bb915ba7185c8dec6.jpg

During the testimony, which marks the first time a vice president has been asked to testify about the president he served with, Pence was reportedly asked to describe his conversations with Trump ahead of the January 6 events, where Trump may have been acting corruptly.The testimony comes after both Pence and Trump tried to hold off the subpoena in court, although trial and appellate judges ultimately ordered the former vice president to testify about direct conversations he had with Trump during the time between November 2020 and January 6, 2021, which have been of interest to investigators.Thus far, what is known about Trump's discussions with Pence during this period of time comes from the memoir Pence published last year and has been promoting on tour since, in addition to testimony from individuals questioned during the investigation into the January 6 events.Pence's appearance before the grand jury also comes as he is considering challenging his former boss for the 2024 presidential nomination, the report indicated, noting Thursday's testimony is likely to draw Trump's ire.The grand jury sits in Washington DC and its proceedings are generally kept secret.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220913/pence-not-afraid-but-angry-about-capitol-breach-new-book-claims-1100731507.html

americas

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mike pence, january 6 2021, president donald trump, what did pence said about january 6, grand jury subpoenaed pence, january 6 grand jury, pence memoir so help me god, pence trump relations