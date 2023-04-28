The Corporate Media is Dying Before Our Eyes
04:23 GMT 28.04.2023 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 28.04.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Jerry Springer passing away at age 79, and the EU urging Serbia to ban Russian media.
Jose Vega - Activist, Independent Journalist | The Need for More Activism, Confronting the Legacy Media, and The Last Mainstream Truth Teller
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | San Francisco's Soft on Crime Policy, Sanctuary Cities, and Don Lemon
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jose Vega about his confrontation with mainstream media executives, Biden bringing us to the brink of World War III, and AOC now doing virtual town halls. Jose talked about his most recent video confronting the New York Times and Washington Post executives. Jose described his support for Tucker Carlson and how the corporate media has lost Americans' attention.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the firing of Don Lemon, the problem with sanctuary cities, and where Tucker Carlson might land next. Thom discussed his recent column on the sanctuary city policy of San Francisco and how one Democrat supervisor is standing up against these policies. Thom detailed his past interactions with Don Lemon and how corporate news anchors cover stories in person.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.