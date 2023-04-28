Trump Says He's Giving ‘Crooked’ Nickname to Biden Ahead of 2024 US Election
© AP Photo / José Luis VillegasThis combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. Biden and Trump are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. But a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader, and a clear opening for new leadership. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party.
© AP Photo / José Luis Villegas
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said he will be transferring the “crooked” nickname from Hillary Clinton to Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
“I will be retiring the name ‘crooked’ from Hillary Clinton and her moniker,” Trump said during a speech in New Hampshire on Thursday.
“I’m going to retire the name ‘crooked’ so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he’ll be known from now on as Crooked Joe Biden... because there has never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden.”
The mainstream media refuses to report on Biden’s corruption due to their own crookedness, Trump added.
TRUMP: "I will be retiring the name 'Crooked' from Hillary Clinton & her moniker & I'm gonna give her a new name—I don't know—maybe 'Lovely' Hillary or 'Beautiful' Hillary [...] so that we can use the name for Joe Biden because he'll be known from now on as 'Crooked' Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/Wlyz0yEQVj— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 27, 2023
Trump's hour-plus stump in the Granite State saw the former president focus the majority of his rally on striking against his successor, blasting Biden's economic setbacks and questioning Ukraine-bound military packages.
Weighing in on the US' endless assistance to Kiev, Trump told the crowd the US could support all of its homeless veterans using just a fraction of the amount of money being sent to Ukraine.
“I will use every possible authority to get the homeless off the streets immediately,” Trump said on Thursday. “For a small fraction of what we spend in Ukraine, we could take every single homeless veteran in America and take care of them.”
The former commander-in-chief said he would transfer the homeless off the streets and into tent cities, shelters, rehabilitation and mental institutions. Living on the streets is neither good for the homeless nor for the communities, he added.
Trump, who launched his 2024 campaign late last year, also criticized Biden’s campaign reveal earlier this week, claiming it took him several attempts to film the video announcement.
Biden had for months shrugged off confirming his announcement, repeatedly reiterating that he intended on tossing his name into the ring. Both Biden and Trump had noted their interest in a another showdown between the two candidates; however, new polling suggest the same cannot be said for the American public.
In fact, recent survey have indicated that US voters are not feeling overly enthusiastic about the next edition of the Trump v. Biden showdown, with many agreeing they felt "exhausted" over the rematch.