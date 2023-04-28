https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/trump-says-hes-giving-crooked-nickname-to-biden-ahead-of-2024-us-election-1109907571.html

Trump Says He's Giving ‘Crooked’ Nickname to Biden Ahead of 2024 US Election

“I will be retiring the name ‘crooked’ from Hillary Clinton and her moniker,” Trump said during a speech in New Hampshire on Thursday. The mainstream media refuses to report on Biden’s corruption due to their own crookedness, Trump added. Trump's hour-plus stump in the Granite State saw the former president focus the majority of his rally on striking against his successor, blasting Biden's economic setbacks and questioning Ukraine-bound military packages.Weighing in on the US' endless assistance to Kiev, Trump told the crowd the US could support all of its homeless veterans using just a fraction of the amount of money being sent to Ukraine.The former commander-in-chief said he would transfer the homeless off the streets and into tent cities, shelters, rehabilitation and mental institutions. Living on the streets is neither good for the homeless nor for the communities, he added.Trump, who launched his 2024 campaign late last year, also criticized Biden’s campaign reveal earlier this week, claiming it took him several attempts to film the video announcement.Biden had for months shrugged off confirming his announcement, repeatedly reiterating that he intended on tossing his name into the ring. Both Biden and Trump had noted their interest in a another showdown between the two candidates; however, new polling suggest the same cannot be said for the American public. In fact, recent survey have indicated that US voters are not feeling overly enthusiastic about the next edition of the Trump v. Biden showdown, with many agreeing they felt "exhausted" over the rematch.

