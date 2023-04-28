https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/two-us-army-apache-choppers-crash-in-alaska-during-training-flight-1109904526.html
Two US Army Apache Choppers Crash in Alaska During Training Flight
Two Army helicopters crashed in Alaska during a training exercise. This marks the third military helicopter crash in the United States this year.
Two Army Apache helicopters crashed in Fairbanks, Alaska on Thursday. There has been no word on the condition of the four individuals on board.First responders are on the site, a statement from the US Army Alaska said. Alaska State Troopers are not part of the response, a spokesperson for the department told US media.The AH-64 Apache helicopters were reportedly participating in training exercises at the time of the crash. According to the 11th Airborne Division, the helicopters were from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment and were stationed in Fort Wainwright.The incident marks the third major military helicopter crash in the United States this year. In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache rolled after takeoff from Talkeetna, Alaska. Then in March, nine soldiers were killed during routine nighttime training when two Army Black Hawk medical helicopters crashed about 30 miles northeast of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.Officials say more information will be made available after an investigation is completed.The Thursday crash occurred near Haley, Alaska, a town of about 1,000 people. It is located 10 miles from the Denali National Park and Preserve, which is home to Denali, North America’s tallest mountain.
Two Army Apache helicopters crashed in Fairbanks, Alaska on Thursday. There has been no word on the condition of the four individuals on board.
First responders are on the site, a statement from the US Army Alaska said. Alaska State Troopers are not part of the response, a spokesperson for the department told US media.
The AH-64 Apache helicopters were reportedly participating in training exercises at the time of the crash. According to the 11th Airborne Division, the helicopters were from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment and were stationed in Fort Wainwright.
The incident marks the third major military helicopter crash in the United States this year.
In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache rolled after takeoff from Talkeetna, Alaska. Then in March, nine soldiers were killed during routine nighttime training when two Army Black Hawk medical helicopters crashed about 30 miles northeast of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Officials say more information will be made available after an investigation is completed.
The Thursday crash occurred near Haley, Alaska, a town of about 1,000 people. It is located 10 miles from the Denali National Park and Preserve, which is home to Denali, North America’s tallest mountain.