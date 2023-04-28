https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/us-army-chief-orders-aviation-stand-down-after-two-chopper-crashes-kill-12-soldiers-1109932498.html

US Army Chief Orders 'Aviation Stand Down' After Two Chopper Crashes Kill 12 Soldiers

The US Army issued an across-the-board "aviation stand down" order on Friday after two recent helicopter crashes resulted in the deaths of 12 American service members.

The US Army issued an across-the-board "aviation stand down" order on Friday after two recent helicopter crashes resulted in the deaths of 12 American service members.The most recent crash occurred Thursday when two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided in midair while returning from a training mission near Fort Wainwright, Alaska. That accident killed three servicemen and hospitalized another.The crash followed another training crash near Fort Campbell, Kentucky where two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters collided, killing nine servicemen. The statement released by the Army Chief of Staff said that there was "no indication of any pattern between the two mishaps."The stand down order will ground all Army aviators who are not participating in critical missions and will remain in place until the pilots complete the required training.While it is not mentioned in the statement, there was another helicopter crash in Alaska in February when an Apache rolled after takeoff, injuring two service personnel.An investigative team from Alabama is still making their way to the recent crash, according to the AP. They are expected to reach the crash site by Saturday.The Army will review its risk management process, training, management, supervisory responsibility, flight-mission briefing process, crew selection, flight planning and other procedures during the stand down. "The safety of our aviators is our top priority, and this stand down is an important step to make certain we are doing everything possible to prevent accidents and protect our personnel," McConville said. "During this stand down, we will focus on safety and training protocols to ensure our pilots and crews have the knowledge, training and awareness to safely complete their assigned mission."MORE DETAILS TO COME.

