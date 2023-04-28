https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/ussouth-korea-nuclear-deterrence-codifies-decades-of-dprk-threat-rhetoric-1109908798.html

US/South Korea Nuclear Deterrence ‘Codifies’ Decades of ‘DPRK Threat Rhetoric’

None of the actions proposed by the US and the Republic of Korea in the unveiled extended deterrence agreement during the South Korean President’s visit to the United States are particularly new, Michael Madden told Sputnik.

None of the actions proposed by the US and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in the unveiled extended deterrence agreement, the so-called Washington Declaration - the most important outcome of the South Korean President’s visit to the United States - are particularly new, Michael Madden, non-resident Fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington DC, has told Sputnik.The Washington Declaration could be seen as “codifying certain actions or forms of strategic rhetoric” permeating US-ROK decision-making over the past few dozen years, Madden said.Some tough-sounding statements came out of Washington on Wednesday, as Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol touted the "new" plan aimed at boosting US-South Korean cooperation on aspects such as military training, information sharing “with respect to the threat posed by the DPRK [North Korea]." The 46th POTUS warned that: “A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners is unacceptable, and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action.”The plan presupposes:But, as Biden stated: “We are not going to be stationing nuclear weapons on the peninsula.”The pretext for reinforcing the US-ROK alliance used by the Biden Administration has been North Korea’s (DPRK) steady schedule of missile simulations and test firings, Madden said.If one examines one of the proposed "new" measures, such as the docking of nuclear submarines in South Korea, the US last brought nuclear subs into the ROK during the Nineties. Madden succinctly sums it up:The issue of the “North Korea threat” is a "never-dying rationale, like a revolving-door or a lifelong battery, which is constantly remanufactured as a convenient justification for the US to stay in South Korea forever," Dr Kiyul Chung, editor-in-chief at the 4th Media, told Sputnik.The retired professor of Tsinghua University in Beijing agreed that there was, indeed, nothing new about the unveiled so-called “new nuclear deterrence efforts", including US nuclear submarines in the ROK, mutual training and deepening coordination between military forces.South Korea has been under Washington’s "24-hour watch" or "complete control" for almost 80 years now, never allowed to carry out its own independent foreign affairs or socioeconomic development, he said. President Yoon, according to the retired professor, was no more than “Washington’s vassal” for today, as his “shameful and undignified visit to Washington” further proved.China, DPRK ResponseThe fall-out from the so-called Washington Declaration, with its certain types of deployments and military exercises by the two allies could, over the next year, easily irritate China, added Madden. The extended deterrence agreement, “will enhance China's current posture and viewpoint on Korea,” he said.Chung doubted whether there would be, "anything impactful regarding DPRK’s reaction to Washington’s another 'April Fools’ Day' show which is basically and fundamentally the same as the past 70 years of US global military show businesses."The Ukraine issue was "mentioned very briefly" during the talks between Biden and the visiting South Korean President, a senior Washington official was cited as saying. But it should be borne in mind that the visit came amid the fall-out from the recent alleged Pentagon Leaks. The classified US military documents showed how South Korea was struggling to balance pressure from its Western allies to help Ukraine get military aid with its own policy of staying out of the conflict.Whether it is “supplying munitions to Ukraine”, or issues such as “getting along with Japan, antagonizing China on the issue of Taiwan, etc, the current leadership of South Korea will find it very challenging to resist US pressure," Chung said. He reiterated that in his opinion, South Korea will find it hard to say “No!” to Washington’s pressure, as the US continues in its "desperate, but repeatedly failing attempts to prevent the DPRK, China, Russia, India, Iran - and now, even, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the like - from getting closer and united against the unipolar power’s so-called unilaterally imposed rules-based international order”.

