Video: Aftermath of Deadly Ukrainian Shelling of Public Transport in Donetsk

Seven people died as public transport was shelled in the city of Donetsk as per preliminary data, Alexey Kulemzin, the city's mayor, said on Friday.

2023-04-28T13:19+0000

2023-04-28T13:19+0000

2023-04-28T13:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

ukraine

russia

video

At least seven people died as Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk, hitting public transport, Alexey Kulemzin, the city's mayor, said on Friday.Reports also suggest that one child is among the deceased, while the number of injured has reached 17. Footage from the scene shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on a public bus in Donetsk.

donetsk

ukraine

russia

