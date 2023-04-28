https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/video-aftermath-of-deadly-ukrainian-shelling-of-public-transport-in-donetsk-1109919675.html
Video: Aftermath of Deadly Ukrainian Shelling of Public Transport in Donetsk
Seven people died as public transport was shelled in the city of Donetsk as per preliminary data, Alexey Kulemzin, the city's mayor, said on Friday.
At least seven people died as Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk, hitting public transport, Alexey Kulemzin, the city's mayor, said on Friday.Reports also suggest that one child is among the deceased, while the number of injured has reached 17. Footage from the scene shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on a public bus in Donetsk.
13:19 GMT 28.04.2023 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 28.04.2023)
Since the start of the conflict in 2014, Donbass has been subjected to recurrent shelling, claiming the lives of thousands - including children. The bombardments perpetrated by Kiev’s forces have caused significant damage to both private and public infrastructure of the industrial region, with Donetsk being their prime target.
At least seven people died as Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk, hitting public transport, Alexey Kulemzin, the city's mayor, said on Friday.
"According to preliminary data ... seven people died — a shell hit [a public bus]," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.
Reports also suggest that one child is among the deceased, while the number of injured has reached 17.
Footage from the scene shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on a public bus in Donetsk.