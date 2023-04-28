International
NASA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Video: Aftermath of Deadly Ukrainian Shelling of Public Transport in Donetsk
Video: Aftermath of Deadly Ukrainian Shelling of Public Transport in Donetsk
Seven people died as public transport was shelled in the city of Donetsk as per preliminary data, Alexey Kulemzin, the city's mayor, said on Friday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
ukraine
russia
video
At least seven people died as Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk, hitting public transport, Alexey Kulemzin, the city's mayor, said on Friday.Reports also suggest that one child is among the deceased, while the number of injured has reached 17. Footage from the scene shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on a public bus in Donetsk.
donetsk
ukraine
russia
13:19 GMT 28.04.2023
Since the start of the conflict in 2014, Donbass has been subjected to recurrent shelling, claiming the lives of thousands - including children. The bombardments perpetrated by Kiev’s forces have caused significant damage to both private and public infrastructure of the industrial region, with Donetsk being their prime target.
At least seven people died as Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk, hitting public transport, Alexey Kulemzin, the city's mayor, said on Friday.
"According to preliminary data ... seven people died — a shell hit [a public bus]," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.
Reports also suggest that one child is among the deceased, while the number of injured has reached 17.
Footage from the scene shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on a public bus in Donetsk.
