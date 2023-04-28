https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/watch-russian-armys-skilled-hands-keeping-tanks--military-vehicles-in-tip-top-shape-1109920343.html

Watch Russian Army's Skilled Hands Keeping Tanks & Military Vehicles in Tip Top Shape

Of particular importance is the maintenance and repair of weapons and special military equipment used by troops who are stationed far from their temporary deployment points. To this end, skilled servicemen are utilizing modern maintenance and repair vehicles to perform restoration work of any complexity.

Russia's MoD has shared some video footage showing how Russian maintenance and repair units from the Western Military District have been tirelessly laboring away to keep the equipment used during n the ongoing Special Op in Ukraine in tip top shape. These repair works are not limited to just maintenance specialists, as soldiers and volunteers also pitch in to ensure that the necessary fix-ups are made. The video shows the repair efforts conducted on various Russian military vehicles, such as the Akatsiya SPH, T-72B3 main battle tanks, BMPs and many others.The round-the-clock repair work being carried out by these units is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Russian military to keep their equipment in top-notch operating condition, even under the most challenging circumstances.

