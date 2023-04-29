https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/19th-century-florida-shipwreck-sees-day-of-light-thanks-to-storm-erosion-1109936479.html
19th Century Florida Shipwreck Sees Day of Light Thanks to Storm Erosion
The discovery of a second shipwreck in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, caused excitement among archaeologists and historians. The discovery was made possible due to severe erosion caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Researchers recently made a shocking but not-so-shocking find in shallow waters along the Florida coastline: a shipwreck dating back to the mid to late 1800s.Although the find has captivated experts working on the shipwreck, officials have noted that such discoveries occur often as ships frequently navigated the Florida coast in the 19th century.Despite the turbulent conditions of the ocean, the team was able to see enough of the wreck to determine that it is "a substantial wreck" with "big iron framework on the inside" after having scuba dived toward the structure.The archaeologists believe the ship was a cargo vessel and was similar in mission to an initial shipwreck that was found in November 2022, about a mile and a half north of the latest discovery.Officials are presently working together to map the wreckage and identify it through historical records. The discovery of these shipwrecks provides a unique opportunity for researchers to learn more about Florida's maritime history and the types of vessels that were used for trade and transportation during the 19th century.The discovery also highlights the importance of preserving historical artifacts and protecting them from looting or destruction. The team of experts is working closely with local authorities to ensure that the site is protected, and that any further discoveries are properly documented and preserved.As the ship will remain where it is, locals in the area are being asked not to touch them.
daytona
Researchers recently made a shocking but not-so-shocking find in shallow waters along the Florida coastline: a shipwreck dating back to the mid to late 1800s.
Although the find has captivated experts working on the shipwreck, officials have noted that such discoveries occur often as ships frequently navigated the Florida coast in the 19th century.
Despite the turbulent conditions of the ocean, the team was able to see enough of the wreck to determine that it is "a substantial wreck" with "big iron framework on the inside" after having scuba dived toward the structure.
The archaeologists believe the ship was a cargo vessel and was similar in mission to an initial shipwreck that was found in November 2022, about a mile and a half north of the latest discovery.
Officials are presently working together to map the wreckage and identify it through historical records. The discovery of these shipwrecks provides a unique opportunity for researchers to learn more about Florida's maritime history and the types of vessels that were used for trade and transportation during the 19th century.
The discovery also highlights the importance of preserving historical artifacts and protecting them from looting or destruction. The team of experts is working closely with local authorities to ensure that the site is protected, and that any further discoveries are properly documented and preserved.
"You have to treat it kind of like a crime scene. We are the CSI investigators. The more you remove from the site the less of a story that we have so it's important to just leave things as they are and give us a call," said Melissa Price of the Florida Department of State.
As the ship will remain where it is, locals in the area are being asked not to touch them.