https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/mass-road-accident-in-moscow-region-results-in-four-dead---emergency-services-1109938835.html
Mass Road Accident in Moscow Region Results in Four Dead - Emergency Services
Mass Road Accident in Moscow Region Results in Four Dead - Emergency Services
A major road accident has occurred on the Kievskoe Highway (route M3) in the Moscow region, resulting in the death of four people, including two children, a local emergency services representative told Sputnik.
2023-04-29T03:33+0000
2023-04-29T03:33+0000
2023-04-29T03:33+0000
russia
car accident
casualties
moscow region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109938658_0:75:800:525_1920x0_80_0_0_8876b3c60f5d06a68982c4cb44fa2681.jpg
The accident occurred overnight, from Friday to Saturday, in the Naro-Fominsky district. The spokesperson added that two other people were injured in the accident. Regional authorities said that one of the injured was taken to a hospital. The prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region said on Telegram that the two children who died in the accident were aged ten and seven.
moscow region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109938658_0:0:800:600_1920x0_80_0_0_74e36798bd861493ddab91154db6aeed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
road accident, moscow region, russia, car crash, kievskoe highway route m3
road accident, moscow region, russia, car crash, kievskoe highway route m3
Mass Road Accident in Moscow Region Results in Four Dead - Emergency Services
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A major road accident has occurred on the Kievskoe Highway (route M3) in the Moscow region, resulting in the death of four people, including two children, a local emergency services representative told Sputnik.
The accident occurred overnight, from Friday to Saturday, in the Naro-Fominsky district.
"A truck crashed into six cars that stopped at a traffic light. Four people died, two of them were children," the representative said.
The spokesperson added that two other people were injured in the accident.
Regional authorities said that one of the injured was taken to a hospital.
The prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region said
on Telegram that the two children who died in the accident were aged ten and seven.