Mass Road Accident in Moscow Region Results in Four Dead - Emergency Services

A major road accident has occurred on the Kievskoe Highway (route M3) in the Moscow region, resulting in the death of four people, including two children, a local emergency services representative told Sputnik.

The accident occurred overnight, from Friday to Saturday, in the Naro-Fominsky district. The spokesperson added that two other people were injured in the accident. Regional authorities said that one of the injured was taken to a hospital. The prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region said on Telegram that the two children who died in the accident were aged ten and seven.

