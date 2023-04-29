International
Mass Road Accident in Moscow Region Results in Four Dead - Emergency Services
Mass Road Accident in Moscow Region Results in Four Dead - Emergency Services
A major road accident has occurred on the Kievskoe Highway (route M3) in the Moscow region, resulting in the death of four people, including two children, a local emergency services representative told Sputnik.
The accident occurred overnight, from Friday to Saturday, in the Naro-Fominsky district. The spokesperson added that two other people were injured in the accident. Regional authorities said that one of the injured was taken to a hospital. The prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region said on Telegram that the two children who died in the accident were aged ten and seven.
Mass Road Accident in Moscow Region Results in Four Dead - Emergency Services

03:33 GMT 29.04.2023
© Photo : Moscow region prosecutor's officePhoto from the scene of the car accident in the Moscow region 29.04.2023.
Photo from the scene of the car accident in the Moscow region 29.04.2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
© Photo : Moscow region prosecutor’s office
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A major road accident has occurred on the Kievskoe Highway (route M3) in the Moscow region, resulting in the death of four people, including two children, a local emergency services representative told Sputnik.
The accident occurred overnight, from Friday to Saturday, in the Naro-Fominsky district.
"A truck crashed into six cars that stopped at a traffic light. Four people died, two of them were children," the representative said.
The spokesperson added that two other people were injured in the accident.
Regional authorities said that one of the injured was taken to a hospital.
The prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region said on Telegram that the two children who died in the accident were aged ten and seven.
