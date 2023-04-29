International
Moscow Pledges to Harshly Respond to Poland's Seizure of Russian Embassy School Building
Moscow will give a tough response to the Polish authorities’ intrusion on the building of the school of the Russian embassy in Warsaw with the aim of seizing it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"Such an insolent move, which goes beyond the civilized state-to-state interaction, taken by Warsaw will not remain without our harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia. Those who initiated these controversial and provocative ventures need to understand this," the statement read. The ministry stressed that Moscow views this move as "yet another hostile act of the Polish authorities" and "a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic real estate in Poland."
seizure of russian embassy school building, polish authorities
11:30 GMT 29.04.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinikovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will give a tough response to the Polish authorities’ intrusion on the building of the school of the Russian embassy in Warsaw with the aim of seizing it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"Such an insolent move, which goes beyond the civilized state-to-state interaction, taken by Warsaw will not remain without our harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia. Those who initiated these controversial and provocative ventures need to understand this," the statement read.
The ministry stressed that Moscow views this move as "yet another hostile act of the Polish authorities" and "a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic real estate in Poland."
