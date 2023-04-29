https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/moscow-pledges-to-harshly-respond-to-polands-seizure-of-russian-embassy-school-building-1109952021.html

Moscow Pledges to Harshly Respond to Poland's Seizure of Russian Embassy School Building

Moscow Pledges to Harshly Respond to Poland's Seizure of Russian Embassy School Building

Moscow will give a tough response to the Polish authorities’ intrusion on the building of the school of the Russian embassy in Warsaw with the aim of seizing it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

2023-04-29T11:30+0000

2023-04-29T11:30+0000

2023-04-29T11:30+0000

russia

moscow

poland

russia

russian foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg

"Such an insolent move, which goes beyond the civilized state-to-state interaction, taken by Warsaw will not remain without our harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia. Those who initiated these controversial and provocative ventures need to understand this," the statement read. The ministry stressed that Moscow views this move as "yet another hostile act of the Polish authorities" and "a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic real estate in Poland."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/polish-authorities-storm-school-at-russian-embassy-with-police-backing-1109944817.html

moscow

poland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

seizure of russian embassy school building, polish authorities