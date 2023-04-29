https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/nearly-1900-people-evacuated-from-sudan-on-uk-flights---foreign-office-1109964236.html

Nearly 1,900 People Evacuated From Sudan on UK Flights - Foreign Office

Nearly 1,900 People Evacuated From Sudan on UK Flights - Foreign Office

The United Kingdom has ended its evacuation operation in Sudan, which has helped carry almost 1,900 people out of the conflict-torn African nation by air, the UK Foreign Office informs.

"The successful operation has evacuated more than 1,888 people on 21 flights, the vast majority of them British nationals and their dependents," the foreign office said in a Saturday statement, adding that the United Kingdom "will now turn to providing consular support to British nationals in Port Sudan and in neighbouring countries in the region." The foreign office specified that the final UK evacuation flight from Sudan departed Wadi Saeedna airfield near the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Saturday evening. On Friday, the United Kingdom said that it had decided to carry out its last evacuation flight from Sudan on April 29 due to a declining demand for seats and risks of renewed conflict in Sudan. According to Sudan’s Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

