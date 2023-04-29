https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/newly-released-pics-offer-fresh-view-of-obama-white-house-when-bin-laden-was-killed-1109933337.html

Newly Released Pics Offer Fresh View of Obama White House When Bin Laden Was Killed

Newly Released Pics Offer Fresh View of Obama White House When Bin Laden Was Killed

2023-04-29

Newly Released photos from the Obama Presidential Library give new insight into the night Osama bin Laden was killed by Navy SEALs in 2011.

Newly released photos from inside the White House the night Osama bin Laden was killed were released on Friday after the Washington Post requested them from the Obama Presidential Library using the Freedom of Information Act and Presidential Records Act.According to the outlet, the request took 376 days to process and initially included a 161-page PDF of thumbnail pictures without metadata, timestamps, or context. The outlet then requested and received high-resolution pictures with timestamps of select pictures.Osama bin Laden was the leader of the militant group Al-Qaeda and was accused by the United States of being the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C.While bin Laden praised the attacks, he denied all responsibility for them. The Taliban, who was in control of Afghanistan where Al-Qaeda had bases, also said that there was "no proof" that bin Laden was behind the attacks.Then-President George W. Bush demanded the Taliban hand over bin Laden and when they refused, the United States invaded the country and toppled the Taliban regime. The United States would go on to occupy the country for nearly two decades.It would take nearly ten years and two presidential administrations for the United States to get their man. Bin Laden, as it turned out, wasn't hiding in Afghanistan, at least not in 2011, but was instead holed up in a compound in neighboring Pakistan.It took another 10 years for the United States to withdraw from Afghanistan.The operation, authorized by the Obama administration, went forward without the permission or knowledge of Pakistan's government, an ally of the United States. Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf praised the killing of bin Laden, saying it would have "positive long-term implications" in the area, but also accused the United States of violating Pakistan's sovereignty.There was reportedly some hesitation among Obama's staff in approving the operation without Pakistan's go-ahead, but Obama ultimately sided on executing it without risking leaks by informing Pakistan. Obama would also say in a later interview that the evidence they had was not "absolutely conclusive," adding to his hesitation to authorize the raid.The operation, code-named Operation Neptune Spear was a CIA-led operation. According to US accounts of the event, SEAL Team Six descended on the compound secretly, though one helicopter reportedly clipped its tail on the compound's 18-foot walls, causing it to perform a "soft crash."The special forces group then blew down the doors to the compound and met resistance, starting a firefight. The two dozen SEALs in the operation made their way up to the third floor where they found and killed Osama bin Laden.US sources say bin Laden resisted, and that the orders were to "capture or kill bin Laden." They identified the body using facial recognition software, measuring the corpse and eventually, DNA analysis.Bin Laden's body was never shown to the public and the military said they buried him at sea.The news of bin Laden's death caused an eruption of celebration in the United States and a mix of celebration and anti-US protests around the globe.

