The US Department of Defense has approved the request of the State Department to support efforts to evacuate US citizens from Sudan by supporting air and land evacuation routes, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Saturday.
"The Secretary of Defense [Lloyd Austin] approved a request for assistance from the Department of State to support the safe departure of U.S. citizens and their immediate family members via overland. The Department of Defense deployed U.S. intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets to support air and land evacuation routes, which Americans are using, and we are moving naval assets within the region to provide any necessary support along the coast," Singh said in a statement. The US priority "has been and remains" to help as many US citizens leave Sudan as safely as possible, according to Singh. Earlier in the day, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that a US convoy carrying US citizens and other foreigners had arrived at Port Sudan, with the State Department assisting people to depart the African country. Hundreds of US citizens have already left Sudan through these options provided by the US government, according to Miller. On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet. On Thursday, the sides agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 72 hours. According to Sudan’s Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.
Pentagon Approves Request by State Department to Help US Citizens Depart Sudan

18:03 GMT 29.04.2023
© AP Photo / Marwan AliSmoke is seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Smoke is seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
© AP Photo / Marwan Ali
