Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Donetsk, Reconnaissance Group
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Donetsk, Reconnaissance Group
Russian artillery has destroyed a stronghold of Ukrainian troops in the area of the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Artillery fire also destroyed the enemy's stronghold in the area of Ugledar; five militants were eliminated," the spokesperson said.The spokesperson added that Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers attacked two strongholds of Ukrainian troops in the Marinka district in DPR; over ten militants were eliminated.The ministry spokesperson further noted that Russian forces had also destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the Zaporozhye region.The spokesperson added that, around the village of Charivne, the delivery of equipment to Ukrainian positions was disrupted and a truck and three militants were eliminated.In addition, Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Mala Tokmachka.
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Donetsk, Reconnaissance Group
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian artillery has destroyed a stronghold of Ukrainian troops in the area of the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Artillery fire also destroyed the enemy's stronghold in the area of Ugledar; five militants were eliminated," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers attacked two strongholds of Ukrainian troops in the Marinka district in DPR; over ten militants were eliminated.
The ministry spokesperson further noted that Russian forces had also destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the Zaporozhye region.
"In the Zaporozhye direction near the village of Marfopol, an enemy reconnaissance group was located and destroyed, three militants were eliminated," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that, around the village of Charivne, the delivery of equipment to Ukrainian positions was disrupted and a truck and three militants were eliminated.
In addition, Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Mala Tokmachka.