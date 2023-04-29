https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-strongholds-in-donetsk-reconnaissance-group-1109938182.html

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Donetsk, Reconnaissance Group

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Donetsk, Reconnaissance Group

Russian artillery has destroyed a stronghold of Ukrainian troops in the area of the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

2023-04-29T03:03+0000

2023-04-29T03:03+0000

2023-04-29T03:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk

ukraine

tos-1a

russian defense ministry

zaporozhye region

reconnaissance

russian forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097307030_0:299:2901:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_5016ac0da3a0efb67b672e227c4bfb7c.jpg

"Artillery fire also destroyed the enemy's stronghold in the area of ​​Ugledar; five militants were eliminated," the spokesperson said.The spokesperson added that Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers attacked two strongholds of Ukrainian troops in the Marinka district in DPR; over ten militants were eliminated.The ministry spokesperson further noted that Russian forces had also destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the Zaporozhye region.The spokesperson added that, around ​​​​the village of Charivne, the delivery of equipment to Ukrainian positions was disrupted and a truck and three militants were eliminated.In addition, Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Mala Tokmachka.

russia

donetsk

ukraine

zaporozhye region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, ukrainian stronghold, donetsk, reconnaissance group, russian defense ministry