Sister of North Korean Leader Says Biden Appears to Be ‘Old Man With No Future'

Kim Yo Jong, the deputy head of the Central Committee of North Korea’s Workers’ Party and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, says US President Joe Biden appears to be "an old man with no future," not capable of taking responsibility for US security, media reported

Commenting on Biden’s statement, Kim Yo Jong said as quoted by KCNA that "It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the U.S., an old man with no future, as it is too much for him to serve out two-year remainder of his office term." The sister of the North Korean leader said that Seoul’s latest agreement with Washington reflects "the most hostile and aggressive will of action" against Pyongyang that will "only result in making peace and security of Northeast Asia and the world be exposed to more serious danger," Korean news agency said.On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Biden adopted the Washington Declaration that provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism called the US-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group on extended deterrence and strategic planning. South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea. Biden said that a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies would result "in the end of whatever regime were to take such action."

