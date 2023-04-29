https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/the-connections-between-democratic-and-economic-rights-1109928408.html
The Connections Between Democratic and Economic Rights
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss a potential strike of over 300,000 UPS workers as they continue to negotiate a new contract, why workers are fighting for better scheduling and pay as UPS makes record profits, and how this potential strike compares to the last strike of UPS workers in 1997 and what that exposes about the power of workers.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network to discuss comments made by Honduran President Xiomara Castro alleging that right-wing forces are attempting to destabilize her government, how this may be related to the recent move by Honduras to establish relations with China, and what lies ahead as the movement behind Castro continues to demand that she make good on promises made in her election campaign.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss comments made by former NBA coach Phil Jackson criticizing the NBA’s use of slogans related to the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and the long history of Jackson making racially charged comments, the NFL draft and the significance of three Black quarterbacks being picked within the top four selections, and protests against the continued use of indigenous imagery and people as sports mascots.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the assault on the democratic rights of Black people in the south and how that is connected to the struggle for better working conditions for southern Black workers, how the capitalist system works on a cultural level to rob people of the richness of life by maintaining a focus on and glorification of work, and the cruel dilemmas workers are put into by the capitalist system’s emphasis on the disposability of workers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
