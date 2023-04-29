https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/the-uniparty-does-not-tolerate-critical-thinking-1109930260.html
The Uniparty Does Not Tolerate Critical Thinking
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a US military helicopter crashing in Alaska, and Biden's approval rating hitting a record low of 37%.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a US military helicopter crashing in Alaska, and Biden's approval rating hitting a record low of 37%.
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | RFK Jr. Censored by ABC, Untangling the Healthcare Issues, and Democrat VotersTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | 12 Members of the Biden Crime Family, The Tucker Carlson Evolution, and Joe Biden is a Wannabe KennedyIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Kim Iversen about the ABC Robert F. Kennedy Jr interview, Kim Iversen censored, and the media funded by big pharma. Kim talked about her recent interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr and how Youtube censored that interview. Kim commented on the Tucker Carlson firing and how James O'Keefe may have been fired for his Pfizer expose.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Biden Crime family, the team of people surrounding Hunter Biden, and Chuck Schumer's praises of the CIA. Tyler detailed his relationship with Tucker Carlson and how Tucker has changed over the years. Tyler commented on not one single Democrat voting for border security and no Democrats coming out against males in female sports.
04:02 GMT 29.04.2023 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 29.04.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a US military helicopter crashing in Alaska, and Biden's approval rating hitting a record low of 37%.
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | RFK Jr. Censored by ABC, Untangling the Healthcare Issues, and Democrat Voters
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | 12 Members of the Biden Crime Family, The Tucker Carlson Evolution, and Joe Biden is a Wannabe Kennedy
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Kim Iversen about the ABC Robert F. Kennedy Jr interview, Kim Iversen censored, and the media funded by big pharma. Kim talked about her recent interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr and how Youtube censored that interview. Kim commented on the Tucker Carlson firing and how James O'Keefe may have been fired for his Pfizer expose.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Biden Crime family, the team of people surrounding Hunter Biden, and Chuck Schumer's praises of the CIA. Tyler detailed his relationship with Tucker Carlson and how Tucker has changed over the years. Tyler commented on not one single Democrat voting for border security and no Democrats coming out against males in female sports.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.