On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson breaking his silence on Twitter after his exit from the network.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMisty Winston - Political Activist & OrganizerSabrina Salvati - Activist & PodcasterIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suspending all election campaign events after an apparent illness.In the second hour, political activist and organizer Misty Winston joined the show to discuss the ongoing health and environmental issues in East Palestine, Ohio, along with US President Joe Biden's apparent cheat sheet during his recent speech.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Sabrina Salvati about the Democratic Party starting the 2024 presidential campaign in North Carolina and former Fox host Tucker Carlson speaking out after his exit from the mainstream media network.
Tucker Speaks Out After Fox Exit: What's the Future for the MSM?
04:05 GMT 29.04.2023 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 29.04.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson breaking his silence on Twitter after his exit from the network.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Misty Winston - Political Activist & Organizer
Sabrina Salvati - Activist & Podcaster
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suspending all election campaign events after an apparent illness.
In the second hour, political activist and organizer Misty Winston joined the show to discuss the ongoing health and environmental issues in East Palestine, Ohio, along with US President Joe Biden's apparent cheat sheet during his recent speech.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Sabrina Salvati about the Democratic Party starting the 2024 presidential campaign in North Carolina and former Fox host Tucker Carlson speaking out after his exit from the mainstream media network.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.