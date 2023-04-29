International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/tucker-speaks-out-after-fox-exit-whats-the-future-for-the-msm-1109926476.html
Tucker Speaks Out After Fox Exit: What's the Future for the MSM?
Tucker Speaks Out After Fox Exit: What's the Future for the MSM?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including former Fox host Tucker... 29.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-29T04:05+0000
2023-04-29T09:33+0000
fault lines
radio
north carolina
dnc
joe biden
2024 us presidential elections
east palestine
tucker carlson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1c/1109926319_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_63e1812b0fdfaf7b8979e299303993f6.png
Tucker Speaks Out After Fox Exit: What's the Future for the MSM?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson breaking his silence on Twitter after his exit from the network.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMisty Winston - Political Activist &amp; OrganizerSabrina Salvati - Activist &amp; PodcasterIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suspending all election campaign events after an apparent illness.In the second hour, political activist and organizer Misty Winston joined the show to discuss the ongoing health and environmental issues in East Palestine, Ohio, along with US President Joe Biden's apparent cheat sheet during his recent speech.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Sabrina Salvati about the Democratic Party starting the 2024 presidential campaign in North Carolina and former Fox host Tucker Carlson speaking out after his exit from the mainstream media network.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
north carolina
east palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1c/1109926319_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a866a032a91798f37948402a2e3d8a07.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, north carolina, dnc, joe biden, 2024 us presidential elections, east palestine , tucker carlson, аудио
radio, north carolina, dnc, joe biden, 2024 us presidential elections, east palestine , tucker carlson, аудио

Tucker Speaks Out After Fox Exit: What's the Future for the MSM?

04:05 GMT 29.04.2023 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 29.04.2023)
Fault Lines
Tucker Speaks Out After Fox Exit: What's the Future for the MSM?
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson breaking his silence on Twitter after his exit from the network.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Misty Winston - Political Activist & Organizer
Sabrina Salvati - Activist & Podcaster
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suspending all election campaign events after an apparent illness.
In the second hour, political activist and organizer Misty Winston joined the show to discuss the ongoing health and environmental issues in East Palestine, Ohio, along with US President Joe Biden's apparent cheat sheet during his recent speech.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Sabrina Salvati about the Democratic Party starting the 2024 presidential campaign in North Carolina and former Fox host Tucker Carlson speaking out after his exit from the mainstream media network.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала