https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/two-civilians-killed-in-ukrainian-strike-in-russias-bryansk-region---governor-1109964835.html
Two Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Strike in Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
Two Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Strike in Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
A Ukrainian strike has killed at least two civilians and has completely destroyed one residential building, Russia's Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
2023-04-29T23:48+0000
2023-04-29T23:48+0000
2023-04-29T23:44+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
artillery strikes
bryansk region
federal security service
civilians
killings of civilians
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093629886_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_310cf2f875ac40b10f76565c9374dd9f.jpg
"Unfortunately, two civilians were killed as a result of the strike inflicted by the Ukrainian Nazis. According to preliminary data, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more buildings have partial damage," Bogomaz said on Telegram late on Saturday night. The governor added that emergency services are working on the scene.It was further noted that Ukrainian forces had targeted a village in the Suzemsky district past midnight when the civilians were killed. The town sits roughly 10 kilometers from the scene.Several regions bordering Ukraine have regularly come under fire since the start of Russia's special military operation; in fact, in early March tensions were kicked up when a group of Ukrainian nationalists bypassed the border and shelled a moving car and killed two people and injured a 10-year-old boy.The Russian Internal Ministry subsequently placed participants Denis Kapustin and Kirill Kanakhin on a wanted list amid its ongoing investigation into the March Bryansk attack. The Federal Security Service earlier detailed Kapustin as the founder of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps who had previously been involved in an August 2022 thwarted sabotage in the Volgograd Region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230302/putin-ukrainian-forces-committed-terror-attack-in-bryansk-by-opening-fire-on-civilians-1107946483.html
bryansk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093629886_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf5fe02f8f4b633d3b6a41bed4ae5759.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
civilians, artillery strike, bryansk region, governor alexander bogomaz,
civilians, artillery strike, bryansk region, governor alexander bogomaz,
Two Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Strike in Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian strike has killed at least two civilians and has completely destroyed one residential building, Russia's Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"Unfortunately, two civilians were killed as a result of the strike inflicted by the Ukrainian Nazis. According to preliminary data, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more buildings have partial damage," Bogomaz said on Telegram late on Saturday night.
The governor added that emergency services are working on the scene.
It was further noted that Ukrainian forces had targeted a village in the Suzemsky district past midnight when the civilians were killed. The town sits roughly 10 kilometers from the scene.
Several regions bordering Ukraine have regularly come under fire since the start of Russia's special military operation; in fact, in early March tensions were kicked up when a group of Ukrainian nationalists bypassed the border and shelled a moving car and killed two people and injured a 10-year-old boy.
The Russian Internal Ministry subsequently placed participants Denis Kapustin and Kirill Kanakhin on a wanted list amid its ongoing investigation into the March Bryansk attack. The Federal Security Service earlier detailed Kapustin as the founder of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps who had previously been involved in an August 2022 thwarted sabotage in the Volgograd Region.