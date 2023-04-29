International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/us-may-be-willing-to-make-concessions-to-venezuela-for-sanctions-relief---source-1109937044.html
US May Be Willing to Make Concessions to Venezuela for Sanctions Relief - Source
US May Be Willing to Make Concessions to Venezuela for Sanctions Relief - Source
The US may be willing to make concessions to Venezuela in exchange for additional sanctions relief on the country's oil sector following a high-level US delegation's visit to Colombia this week to discuss the matter.
2023-04-29T02:15+0000
2023-04-29T02:12+0000
americas
venezuela
colombia
carlos vecchio
nicolas maduro
pdvsa
chevron
white house
joe biden
us sanctions on venezuela
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_0:107:3261:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_9a1e8c55bda64f4ada0edd7c26384b32.jpg
On Tuesday, a US delegation led by US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer traveled to Colombia for the international conference on Venezuela, where he discussed what concrete actions Caracas must take before the United States considers sanctions relief. The conference was meant to promote a resumption of negotiations between the Maduro government and the Venezuelan opposition. According to the source, the new leadership of the Venezuelan opposition does not yet have a coordinated position on sanctions and does not appear to officially be lobbying the Biden administration on this matter yet, but with former Venezuelan opposition envoy Carlos Vecchio and others no longer playing an official role, it opens the door to a new approach. In December, Venezuela's opposition national assembly voted to oust Guaido and dissolve his government. He was eventually replaced by Dinorah Figuera. A senior US administration official, according to media reports, said President Joe Biden and Colombian President Gustavo Petro would discuss the topic of sanctions relief on Venezuela during a meeting at the White House last week. The US sanctions waiver allows US corporation Chevron to resume oil production in Venezuela for six months through its joint venture partner PDVSA. However, the license does not allow Chevron to expand its operations or allow new US investment in Venezuela's oil sector. The United States also recently extended for three months a license that protects Venezuelan-owned oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors trying to seize their assets because of pending debts. The United States considers the Venezuelan opposition's national assembly as the entity controlling the Houston-based refiner.
americas
venezuela
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9fe8cb6da02c24a6565b18c5e4254d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, sanctions relief, venezuela, concessions, pdvsa
us, sanctions relief, venezuela, concessions, pdvsa

US May Be Willing to Make Concessions to Venezuela for Sanctions Relief - Source

02:15 GMT 29.04.2023
© AP Photo / Fernando LlanoIn this Feb. 18, 2015 photo, storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt
In this Feb. 18, 2015 photo, storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
© AP Photo / Fernando Llano
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may be willing to make concessions to Venezuela in exchange for additional sanctions relief on the country's oil sector following a high-level US delegation's visit to Colombia this week to discuss the matter with other governments, a source close to the talks told Sputnik.
On Tuesday, a US delegation led by US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer traveled to Colombia for the international conference on Venezuela, where he discussed what concrete actions Caracas must take before the United States considers sanctions relief. The conference was meant to promote a resumption of negotiations between the Maduro government and the Venezuelan opposition.

"The high level US delegation in Bogota...suggests the US is prepared to make concessions, but if [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro doesn’t budge, I fail to see how the deadlock will be broken," the source said.

According to the source, the new leadership of the Venezuelan opposition does not yet have a coordinated position on sanctions and does not appear to officially be lobbying the Biden administration on this matter yet, but with former Venezuelan opposition envoy Carlos Vecchio and others no longer playing an official role, it opens the door to a new approach.
In December, Venezuela's opposition national assembly voted to oust Guaido and dissolve his government. He was eventually replaced by Dinorah Figuera.
A senior US administration official, according to media reports, said President Joe Biden and Colombian President Gustavo Petro would discuss the topic of sanctions relief on Venezuela during a meeting at the White House last week.

The United States partially lifted the sanctions it imposed on Venezuela in 2019 after seven US citizens were released from prison in Venezuela, and the Venezuelan government and the opposition resumed talks in Mexico City, reaching an agreement on addressing the humanitarian crisis in the country, including an agreement on the continuation of talks focused on elections to be held in 2024.

The US sanctions waiver allows US corporation Chevron to resume oil production in Venezuela for six months through its joint venture partner PDVSA. However, the license does not allow Chevron to expand its operations or allow new US investment in Venezuela's oil sector.
The United States also recently extended for three months a license that protects Venezuelan-owned oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors trying to seize their assets because of pending debts. The United States considers the Venezuelan opposition's national assembly as the entity controlling the Houston-based refiner.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала