US Opens New Processing Centers Amid Push to Curb Migration
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, such as the latest migration situation in the U.S.
Allen Orr: Immigration Attorney
Angie Wong: National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First
Michael Maloof: Former Pentagon Officer
KJ Noh: Journalist, political analyst, teacher

In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Allen Orr, an immigration attorney about the end of Title 42 and what this means for migration into the US.

In the second half of the hour, Angie Wong, National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First joins to talk about the latest out of Hunter Biden's laptop scandal and Tucker Carlson.

In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Michael Maloof, Former Pentagon Official about Erdogan's health, the Turkish elections, and the former NSA Director receiving Saudi money.

Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by KJ Noh, a journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher to discuss China and Ukraine peace efforts.
04:06 GMT 29.04.2023 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 29.04.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, such as the latest migration situation in the US.
Allen Orr: Immigration Attorney
Angie Wong: National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First
Michael Maloof: Former Pentagon Official
KJ Noh: Journalist, political analyst, teacher
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Allen Orr, an immigration attorney about the end of Title 42 and what this means for migration into the US.
In the second half of the hour, Angie Wong, National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First joins to talk about the latest out of Hunter Biden's laptop scandal and Tucker Carlson.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Michael Maloof, Former Pentagon Official about Erdogan's health, the Turkish elections, and the former NSA Director receiving Saudi money.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by KJ Noh, a journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher to discuss China and Ukraine peace efforts.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.