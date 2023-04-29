https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/us-opens-new-processing-centers-amid-push-to-curb-migration-1109925643.html

US Opens New Processing Centers Amid Push to Curb Migration

US Opens New Processing Centers Amid Push to Curb Migration

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, such as the latest migration situation in the US. 29.04.2023, Sputnik International

U.S. Opens New Processing Centers Amid Push to Curb Migration On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, such as the latest migration situation in the U.S.

Allen Orr: Immigration AttorneyAngie Wong: National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstMichael Maloof: Former Pentagon OfficialKJ Noh: Journalist, political analyst, teacherIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Allen Orr, an immigration attorney about the end of Title 42 and what this means for migration into the US.In the second half of the hour, Angie Wong, National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First joins to talk about the latest out of Hunter Biden's laptop scandal and Tucker Carlson.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Michael Maloof, Former Pentagon Official about Erdogan's health, the Turkish elections, and the former NSA Director receiving Saudi money.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by KJ Noh, a journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher to discuss China and Ukraine peace efforts.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

