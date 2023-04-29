https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/video-tens-of-thousands-of-israelis-protest-against-judicial-reform-across-israel-1109962784.html

Video: Tens of Thousands of Israelis Hold Nationwide Protests Against Judicial Reform

Mass protests against a controversial judicial reform are taking place across Israel on Saturday ahead of the upcoming start of the Israeli parliament's summer session, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in the center of Tel Aviv, with roads in this part of the city blocked by the law enforcement, the correspondent said, adding that most protesters have gathered near the Azrieli Center where the government buildings are located. Protesters are shouting slogans in support of democracy, carrying national flags, while criticizing the government. The anti-government protests are taking place partially in response to a mass demonstration supporting the judicial reform in Jerusalem earlier in the week, the organizers said. Up to 200,000 Israelis took part in the demonstration in support of the government, according to various estimates. Saturday demonstrations against the reform were announced in 150 locations across Israel, with the organizers urging people to protest against what they call "dictatorship." Protests against the suspended judicial reform have been held for 17 straight weeks in Israel. Organizers of the demonstrations have pledged to continue protests until the reform is completely canceled.

