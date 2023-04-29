https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/watch-footage-of-aerial-battle-between-russian-and-ukrainian-drones-near-donetsk-1109942917.html

Watch Footage of Aerial Battle Between Russian and Ukrainian Drones Near Donetsk

Footage of an aerial battle unfolding between Russian and Ukrainian drones near Donetsk in the Avdeevka direction.

While conducting aerial reconnaissance in the Avdeevka direction, a Russian drone detected a Chinese-made Ukrainian drone, a DJI Mavic 3 model. The Russian weapon engaged in an aerial battle with the enemy UAV to intercept it. The following video is footage of the ensuing aerial battle between Russian and Ukrainian drones near Donetsk in the Avdeevka direction:Maneuvering his weapon in special mode, the Russian operator used air-ramming tactics and used his drone to strike the Ukrainian drone in its upper hemisphere, thereby damaging the enemy drone's blades and causing its downfall.

