https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/watch-footage-of-aerial-battle-between-russian-and-ukrainian-drones-near-donetsk-1109942917.html
Watch Footage of Aerial Battle Between Russian and Ukrainian Drones Near Donetsk
Watch Footage of Aerial Battle Between Russian and Ukrainian Drones Near Donetsk
Footage of an aerial battle unfolding between Russian and Ukrainian drones near Donetsk in the Avdeevka direction.
2023-04-29T09:42+0000
2023-04-29T09:42+0000
2023-04-29T09:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109942760_0:3:1144:647_1920x0_80_0_0_54c577c0eb763a836535dd1accfcac59.jpg
While conducting aerial reconnaissance in the Avdeevka direction, a Russian drone detected a Chinese-made Ukrainian drone, a DJI Mavic 3 model. The Russian weapon engaged in an aerial battle with the enemy UAV to intercept it. The following video is footage of the ensuing aerial battle between Russian and Ukrainian drones near Donetsk in the Avdeevka direction:Maneuvering his weapon in special mode, the Russian operator used air-ramming tactics and used his drone to strike the Ukrainian drone in its upper hemisphere, thereby damaging the enemy drone's blades and causing its downfall.
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109942760_141:0:1005:648_1920x0_80_0_0_f5e145635b0e176113182b9552104ce7.jpg
Aerial Battle Between Russian and Ukrainian Drones Near Donetsk
Aerial Battle Between Russian and Ukrainian Drones Near Donetsk
2023-04-29T09:42+0000
true
PT1M02S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
aerial battle, russian and ukrainian drones
aerial battle, russian and ukrainian drones
Watch Footage of Aerial Battle Between Russian and Ukrainian Drones Near Donetsk
Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces had found a safe way to shoot down Ukrainian UAVs, which involves the use of FPV drones that destroy enemy drones with overhead strikes.
While conducting aerial reconnaissance in the Avdeevka direction, a Russian drone detected a Chinese-made Ukrainian drone, a DJI Mavic 3 model. The Russian weapon engaged in an aerial battle with the enemy UAV to intercept it.
The following video is footage of the ensuing aerial battle between Russian and Ukrainian drones near Donetsk in the Avdeevka direction:
Maneuvering his weapon in special mode, the Russian operator used air-ramming tactics and used his drone to strike the Ukrainian drone in its upper hemisphere, thereby damaging the enemy drone's blades and causing its downfall.