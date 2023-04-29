https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/watch-russian-armed-forces-fire-cruise-missiles-at-ukrainian-kherson-command-post-1109954622.html
Watch Russian Armed Forces Fire Cruise Missiles at Ukrainian 'Kherson' Command Post
Watch Russian Armed Forces Fire Cruise Missiles at Ukrainian 'Kherson' Command Post
Russian troops have launched a cruise missile strike against Ukraine's Kherson command, the Defense Ministry said.
2023-04-29T14:49+0000
2023-04-29T14:49+0000
2023-04-29T14:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109954875_23:0:999:549_1920x0_80_0_0_56a8bf600f78ef1470f7bcccdb2e4bf4.jpg
Russian forces have launched a cruise missile strike against Ukraine's Kherson command post, the Russian Defense Ministry said. "On the evening of 28 April, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with long-range, sea-based precision weapons at the location of the command of the combined grouping of troops of the AFU 'Kherson'. The goal of the strike has been achieved," the ministry said. The military ministry also described the combat operations in different sectors of the front.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109954875_267:0:999:549_1920x0_80_0_0_f679b7561326d12a7f5b8fb8d08c033d.jpg
Russian Armed Forces Fire Cruise Missiles at Ukrainian 'Kherson' Command Post
Russian Armed Forces Fire Cruise Missiles at Ukrainian 'Kherson' Command Post
2023-04-29T14:49+0000
true
PT0M07S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian troops, cruise missiles, russian armed forces
russian troops, cruise missiles, russian armed forces
Watch Russian Armed Forces Fire Cruise Missiles at Ukrainian 'Kherson' Command Post
On Friday, Russia's Defense Ministry said that its aviation units delivered a group strike using long-range cruise missiles against targets in Ukraine, disrupting the advance of Ukrainian armed forces' reserves.
Russian forces have launched a cruise missile strike against Ukraine's Kherson command post, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On the evening of 28 April, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with long-range, sea-based precision weapons at the location of the command of the combined grouping of troops of the AFU 'Kherson'. The goal of the strike has been achieved," the ministry said.
The military ministry also described the combat operations in different sectors of the front.