Watch Russian Armed Forces Fire Cruise Missiles at Ukrainian 'Kherson' Command Post

Russian troops have launched a cruise missile strike against Ukraine's Kherson command, the Defense Ministry said.

2023-04-29T14:49+0000

Russian forces have launched a cruise missile strike against Ukraine's Kherson command post, the Russian Defense Ministry said. "On the evening of 28 April, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with long-range, sea-based precision weapons at the location of the command of the combined grouping of troops of the AFU 'Kherson'. The goal of the strike has been achieved," the ministry said. The military ministry also described the combat operations in different sectors of the front.

