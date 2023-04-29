https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/watch-russian-tor-m2-sam-destroy-ukrainian-drone-while-evading-attack-1109943572.html

Watch Russian Tor-M2 SAM Destroy Ukrainian Drone While Evading Attack

Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District has destroyed two Ukrainian drones, one of which had to be targeted while on the move, maneuvering due to enemy return fire.

A Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District has destroyed two Ukrainian drones, one of which had to be targeted while on the move, maneuvering because of return fire from the enemy.The footage shows a surface-to-air missile hitting a Ukrainian drone. The first UAV shot down was a Ukrainian-made Furia.The Tor-M2 is designed to repel massive, high-precision weapons strikes. It is the only system in the world capable of reliably engaging air targets on the move, allowing it to change position quickly and evade enemy return fire immediately.

