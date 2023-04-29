https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/watch-russian-tor-m2-sam-destroy-ukrainian-drone-while-evading-attack-1109943572.html
Watch Russian Tor-M2 SAM Destroy Ukrainian Drone While Evading Attack
Watch Russian Tor-M2 SAM Destroy Ukrainian Drone While Evading Attack
Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District has destroyed two Ukrainian drones, one of which had to be targeted while on the move, maneuvering due to enemy return fire.
A Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District has destroyed two Ukrainian drones, one of which had to be targeted while on the move, maneuvering because of return fire from the enemy.The footage shows a surface-to-air missile hitting a Ukrainian drone. The first UAV shot down was a Ukrainian-made Furia.The Tor-M2 is designed to repel massive, high-precision weapons strikes. It is the only system in the world capable of reliably engaging air targets on the move, allowing it to change position quickly and evade enemy return fire immediately.
Russian Tor-M2 SAM Destroy Ukrainian Drone
Watch Russian Tor-M2 SAM Destroy Ukrainian Drone While Evading Attack
The Tor-M2 is a Russian-made surface-to-air missile system designed for short-range air defense. It is capable of engaging a wide range of targets, including fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles. The system uses advanced radar and fire-control technology, and can operate in all weather conditions.
A Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District has destroyed two Ukrainian drones, one of which had to be targeted while on the move, maneuvering because of return fire from the enemy.
The footage shows a surface-to-air missile hitting a Ukrainian drone. The first UAV shot down was a Ukrainian-made Furia.
The Tor-M2 is designed to repel massive, high-precision weapons strikes. It is the only system in the world capable of reliably engaging air targets on the move, allowing it to change position quickly and evade enemy return fire immediately.