CIA Director, Chomsky Planned to Meet With Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein - Reports

Current CIA director William Burns and prominent academic Noam Chomsky, as well as other high-profile individuals, planned to meet with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a US newspaper claims.

The report cites a trove of documents that revealed a wider circle of individuals who associated with Epstein after his first conviction for a sex offense in 2008. The newly named individuals appeared in neither the so-called black book of contacts nor in the flight logs of Epstein’s private jet. The documents do not provide details on the nature of the meetings or whether they all took place, the report noted. Burns scheduled three meetings with Epstein in 2014 while serving as Deputy US Secretary of State, the report said. CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp confirmed a meeting between Burns and Epstein as he was preparing to leave government service, the report said. Chomsky was scheduled to fly with Epstein to have dinner at his Manhattan townhouse in 2015, the report said. Chomsky reportedly said he met with Epstein alongside former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak to discuss Israel's policies regarding Palestinian issues and the international arena. Epstein also scheduled other meetings between Chomsky and other academics, including Harvard professor Martin Nowak, the report said. The documents also revealed dozens of meetings between Epstein and Obama administration counsel Kathryn Ruemmler in the years after her time at the White House, the report said. Epstein planned for Ruemmler, who became a top lawyer at Goldman Sachs Group, to join trips to Paris and Epstein’s private island, the report said. Ruemmler did not see anything concerning at Epstein’s townhouse, a Goldman spokesperson reportedly said. Ruemmler never visited Epstein’s island or flew with him, the spokesperson added. In July 2019, Epstein was charged with trafficking underage girls for sexual exploitation. Epstein was later found dead in his jail cell with fatal neck injuries, purportedly a result of suicide.

