International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/erdogan-says-turkiyes-national-intelligence-killed-islamic-state-leader-in-syria-1110000284.html
Erdogan Says Turkiye's National Intelligence Killed 'Islamic State Leader' in Syria
Erdogan Says Turkiye's National Intelligence Killed 'Islamic State Leader' in Syria
A suspected leader of the Islamic State was killed by the Turkish National Intelligence organization announced Turkiye's president.
2023-04-30T22:05+0000
2023-04-30T22:05+0000
world
turkiye
islamic state
turkey's national intelligence organization (mit)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108790472_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69839e410d5748966f291722ec5ca9dd.jpg
"The suspected leader of Daesh, codename Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, has been neutralised in an operation carried out yesterday (Saturday) by the MIT in Syria," Erdogan said in an interview to Turkish broadcasters.
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108790472_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_035cd58038aaded21e4059e07f01e8a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
erdogan, turkiye, islamic state, turkish national intelligence organization, mit
erdogan, turkiye, islamic state, turkish national intelligence organization, mit

Erdogan Says Turkiye's National Intelligence Killed 'Islamic State Leader' in Syria

22:05 GMT 30.04.2023
© AP Photo / Burhan OzbiliciTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 17, 2023. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his government would move forward with ratifying Finland's NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 17, 2023. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his government would move forward with ratifying Finland's NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) killed "the leader" of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, Daesh, banned in Russia) during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
"The suspected leader of Daesh, codename Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, has been neutralised in an operation carried out yesterday (Saturday) by the MIT in Syria," Erdogan said in an interview to Turkish broadcasters.
"Out national intelligence organization had been following so-called leader of Daesh Abu Hussein al-Quraishi for a long time. This person was eliminated during the operation conducted by the MIT in Syria yesterday. We will continue our fight with terrorist organizations, making no distinctions between them," he announced.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала