Erdogan Says Turkiye's National Intelligence Killed 'Islamic State Leader' in Syria
© AP Photo / Burhan OzbiliciTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 17, 2023. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his government would move forward with ratifying Finland's NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) killed "the leader" of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, Daesh, banned in Russia) during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
"The suspected leader of Daesh, codename Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, has been neutralised in an operation carried out yesterday (Saturday) by the MIT in Syria," Erdogan said in an interview to Turkish broadcasters.
"Out national intelligence organization had been following so-called leader of Daesh Abu Hussein al-Quraishi for a long time. This person was eliminated during the operation conducted by the MIT in Syria yesterday. We will continue our fight with terrorist organizations, making no distinctions between them," he announced.