Erdogan Says Turkiye's National Intelligence Killed 'Islamic State Leader' in Syria

© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 17, 2023. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his government would move forward with ratifying Finland's NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.