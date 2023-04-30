International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/extreme-heat-wave-consuming-spain-portugal-melts-april-temp-records-1109964456.html
Extreme Heat Wave Consuming Spain, Portugal Melts April Temp Records
Extreme Heat Wave Consuming Spain, Portugal Melts April Temp Records
Continental Spain and Portugal recorded new temperature records in April. It raised concerns regarding wildfires, as the government said it would start its wildfire watch campaign a month and a half earlier than usual.
2023-04-30T00:45+0000
2023-04-30T00:42+0000
world
europe
spain
portugal
record temperature
temperature spikes
wildfire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109964602_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_ccbce5204819af9ac062d56c426869aa.jpg
Scorching temperatures enveloping Spain and Portugal put the month of April in the record books as both nations underwent a severe early heat wave that has since prompted fears of potential wildfires in the region.New records saw Spain's Cordoba reach a sweat-inducing 38.8 degrees Celsius and Portugal's Mora hit an astounding 36.9C. The heat wave is thought to be the result of a mass of hot and dry air from Africa, which has not only increased the risk of wildfires in both countries but potential droughts.The current weather conditions are particularly worrying as Spain experienced its hottest year on record last year, with climate change causing almost 75% of the country's land to be at risk of desertification.This means that the land is becoming increasingly arid, with vegetation dying off and soil becoming less fertile, making it harder for farmers to grow crops and for animals to graze.In addition to the environmental impact, the heat wave is also raising the risk to public health as high temps can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly in vulnerable groups such as the elderly and young children.The situation has become so dire at present that schools in Spain are being forced to change timetables because of the heat. Public transportation schedules in the Spanish capital of Madrid has also been upped so as to ensure trains are running more frequently and prevent delays.Spain's public swimming pools are also expected to open a month earlier so local residents can use the facilities so keep cool.The previous high April record for mainland Spain dates back to 2011 and was recorded in Elche at 38.6 degrees.This record, however, is not an absolute record for the whole of Spain; in fact, the highest temperature reading was recorded in 2013 in the Canary Islands, located off the north-west coast of Africa. It was set at 40.2 degrees.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230106/study-claims-two-thirds-of-worlds-glaciers-could-disappear-by-2100-1106088105.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230209/scientists-propose-surrounding-earth-with-moon-dust-to-combat-global-warming-1107100407.html
spain
portugal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109964602_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c16b6cfed7c4bd5898ba99b44495658.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spain, portugal, heatwave, temperature record in spain, highest temperature in spain, wildfires in spain, cordoba, mora
spain, portugal, heatwave, temperature record in spain, highest temperature in spain, wildfires in spain, cordoba, mora

Extreme Heat Wave Consuming Spain, Portugal Melts April Temp Records

00:45 GMT 30.04.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Chris Yunker / CórdobaCórdoba, Spain.
Córdoba, Spain. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Chris Yunker / Córdoba
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
In light of the current heat wave and rising wildfire concerns among Spanish authorities, Spain's government started its wildfire watch campaign on Friday - a month and a half earlier than usual.
Scorching temperatures enveloping Spain and Portugal put the month of April in the record books as both nations underwent a severe early heat wave that has since prompted fears of potential wildfires in the region.
New records saw Spain's Cordoba reach a sweat-inducing 38.8 degrees Celsius and Portugal's Mora hit an astounding 36.9C. The heat wave is thought to be the result of a mass of hot and dry air from Africa, which has not only increased the risk of wildfires in both countries but potential droughts.
The current weather conditions are particularly worrying as Spain experienced its hottest year on record last year, with climate change causing almost 75% of the country's land to be at risk of desertification.
This means that the land is becoming increasingly arid, with vegetation dying off and soil becoming less fertile, making it harder for farmers to grow crops and for animals to graze.
The sun sets through a hole melted in an iceberg floating in the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord near Nuuk in southwestern Greenland, Tuesday Aug. 1, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
Study Claims Two-Thirds of World’s Glaciers Could Disappear by 2100
6 January, 16:17 GMT
In addition to the environmental impact, the heat wave is also raising the risk to public health as high temps can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly in vulnerable groups such as the elderly and young children.
The situation has become so dire at present that schools in Spain are being forced to change timetables because of the heat. Public transportation schedules in the Spanish capital of Madrid has also been upped so as to ensure trains are running more frequently and prevent delays.
Spain's public swimming pools are also expected to open a month earlier so local residents can use the facilities so keep cool.
Moon during an eclipse in Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
Scientists Propose Surrounding Earth With Moon Dust to Combat Global Warming
9 February, 03:59 GMT
The previous high April record for mainland Spain dates back to 2011 and was recorded in Elche at 38.6 degrees.
This record, however, is not an absolute record for the whole of Spain; in fact, the highest temperature reading was recorded in 2013 in the Canary Islands, located off the north-west coast of Africa. It was set at 40.2 degrees.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала