France to See Largest May Day Demonstrations in 30-40 Years

May Day in France is expected to be its largest in nearly four decades as France's people continue to protest against the controversial pension reform.

Earlier in the month, France's leading trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1. "It will be the biggest May 1 as regards social issues in 30-40 years," Berger told the LCI broadcaster. Around 12,000 law enforcement officers will be deployed across France, with 5,000 officers in the French capital alone, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier in the day. On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. As many as 12 nationwide demonstrations against the reform have taken place already, with several protests organized by unions attracting over 1 million supporters across France.

