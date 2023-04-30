International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/german-defense-ministry-intends-to-buy-50-puma-armored-vehicles-1110000953.html
German Defense Ministry Intends to Buy 50 Puma Armored Vehicles
German Defense Ministry Intends to Buy 50 Puma Armored Vehicles
Pistorius plans to buy new Puma vehicles and hat the ministry intends to sign a contract with the defense industry on the purchase of 50 infantry fighting vehicles worth 1.5 billion euros and will make and sell 150 to NATO allies.
2023-04-30T23:56+0000
2023-04-30T23:56+0000
world
germany
olaf scholz
german defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106769/31/1067693123_0:258:4935:3034_1920x0_80_0_0_16f322ab3ef239319ffb2daa86f55849.jpg
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius plans to buy new Puma vehicles, believing that all issues with the equipment have been resolved, the report said, adding that the ministry intends to sign a contract with the defense industry on the purchase of 50 infantry fighting vehicles worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) and manufacture of extra 150 vehicles to sell them to NATO allies. The German ministry expects to allocate money for that purpose from a special fund of 100 billion euros announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February 2022 with the aim to improve the country's defense capabilities. Earlier in the month, German defense giants Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann said that they had received an order from the German government on the modernization of over 140 Puma infantry fighting vehicles. In late December, the Spiegel magazine reported that all 18 Pumas that were intended to be used by the NATO Response Force were not combat ready. In the light of the incident, then defense minister Christine Lambrecht said she had not ruled out that the government might stop buying Puma vehicles.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106769/31/1067693123_274:0:4661:3290_1920x0_80_0_0_61de9bca7c50d0685f99541d4287bcfe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
puma vehicle, german defense ministry, defense, military, germany
puma vehicle, german defense ministry, defense, military, germany

German Defense Ministry Intends to Buy 50 Puma Armored Vehicles

23:56 GMT 30.04.2023
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber / A guard stands at the entrance of the German Defense Ministry
A guard stands at the entrance of the German Defense Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Defense Ministry intends to buy 50 Puma infantry fighting vehicles from the defense industry for its armed forces, even though the model suffered serious breakdowns in the past, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported, citing sources in the ministry.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius plans to buy new Puma vehicles, believing that all issues with the equipment have been resolved, the report said, adding that the ministry intends to sign a contract with the defense industry on the purchase of 50 infantry fighting vehicles worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) and manufacture of extra 150 vehicles to sell them to NATO allies.
The German ministry expects to allocate money for that purpose from a special fund of 100 billion euros announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February 2022 with the aim to improve the country's defense capabilities.
Earlier in the month, German defense giants Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann said that they had received an order from the German government on the modernization of over 140 Puma infantry fighting vehicles.
In late December, the Spiegel magazine reported that all 18 Pumas that were intended to be used by the NATO Response Force were not combat ready. In the light of the incident, then defense minister Christine Lambrecht said she had not ruled out that the government might stop buying Puma vehicles.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала