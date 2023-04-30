International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/merkel-says-many-nations-were-not-interested-in-diplomatic-solution-of-ukraine-conflict-1109988914.html
Merkel Says Many Nations Were Not Interested in Diplomatic Solution of Ukraine Conflict
Merkel Says Many Nations Were Not Interested in Diplomatic Solution of Ukraine Conflict
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview that many politicians and states were against diplomatic solution of Ukrainian crisis and consciously worked against Minsk agreements.
2023-04-30T16:01+0000
2023-04-30T16:01+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
minsk agreements
angela merkel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092370330_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bed2ee5a3b3867aa70de0f718aeda229.jpg
"I used everything at my disposal to prevent this situation. The fact that I couldn't do it does not prove me wrong to try," Merkel said in an interview with the German daily, published on Saturday. Merkel, who left office in 2021, defended her attempts to settle the Ukrainian crisis with the Minsk agreements in 2014. Diplomacy is still a necessity, she stated. "To my great disappointment, there were quite a few [officials] who was not so interested in it," the former chancellor said. While she was a chancellor, only France and Germany stood for the Ukraine conflict's settlement in the Council of the European Union, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told her that the Minsk agreements were unfeasible, Merkel added. "It was important to me - and I always tried to achieve this - that we did not limit our ideas too much," she said. For instance, if someone thinks that negotiations must be reopened sooner or later, they should not be silenced right away, Merkel added. In February, Zelensky admitted that he told Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were impractical and that he had no intention to implement them. Merkel said that the Minsk agreements were an attempt to give Ukraine time to gain strength ahead of a full-scale military confrontation with Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230131/minsk-agreements-were-a-ruse-that-gave-kiev-time-to-rearm-ukraines-ex-president-admits-1106856464.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092370330_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a5e33b5af58b24ec154f1f7ded9385f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, minsk agreements, diplomacy, ukrainian militarism
ukrainian crisis, minsk agreements, diplomacy, ukrainian militarism

Merkel Says Many Nations Were Not Interested in Diplomatic Solution of Ukraine Conflict

16:01 GMT 30.04.2023
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberFILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel phones during a break of the first meeting of the German parliament after the election in Berlin, Germany
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel phones during a break of the first meeting of the German parliament after the election in Berlin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Before the conflict in Ukraine escalated in February 2022, many countries were not interested in the diplomatic solution of the crisis, while diplomacy is still a necessity, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
"I used everything at my disposal to prevent this situation. The fact that I couldn't do it does not prove me wrong to try," Merkel said in an interview with the German daily, published on Saturday.
Merkel, who left office in 2021, defended her attempts to settle the Ukrainian crisis with the Minsk agreements in 2014. Diplomacy is still a necessity, she stated.
"To my great disappointment, there were quite a few [officials] who was not so interested in it," the former chancellor said.
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko (C) gestures next to Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko as they meet in the Belarussian capital Minsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Minsk Agreements Were a Ruse That Gave Kiev Time to Rearm, Ukraine’s Ex-President Admits
31 January, 13:27 GMT
While she was a chancellor, only France and Germany stood for the Ukraine conflict's settlement in the Council of the European Union, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told her that the Minsk agreements were unfeasible, Merkel added.
"It was important to me - and I always tried to achieve this - that we did not limit our ideas too much," she said.
For instance, if someone thinks that negotiations must be reopened sooner or later, they should not be silenced right away, Merkel added.
In February, Zelensky admitted that he told Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were impractical and that he had no intention to implement them. Merkel said that the Minsk agreements were an attempt to give Ukraine time to gain strength ahead of a full-scale military confrontation with Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала