https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/moscow-says-cutting-diplomatic-ties-with-poland-will-hurt-russian-citizens-living-there-1110000379.html

Moscow Says Cutting Diplomatic Ties With Poland Will Hurt Russian Citizens Living There

Moscow Says Cutting Diplomatic Ties With Poland Will Hurt Russian Citizens Living There

Moscow said they have the right to cut diplomatic ties with Poland, however doing so will primarily hurt the Russian citizens living there.

2023-04-30T23:22+0000

2023-04-30T23:22+0000

2023-04-30T23:22+0000

russia

russia

poland

poland

warsaw

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109961972_0:13:1164:668_1920x0_80_0_0_30de3bd442550bfa73f3d419fb4717e7.jpg

The Polish authorities have been involved in provocations against Russia for years and Moscow has every right to cut ties with Warsaw in response, according to the diplomat. Russia's diplomatic presence in Poland is also important as regards the memorial activity there since Russian diplomats have to look after the Soviet memorials especially amid increasing number of cases of vandalism in the country, the spokeswoman added. On Saturday, Warsaw mayor's office officials, accompanied by Polish police, arrived at the Russian embassy's school building and stormed the premises after breaking the door, with the Polish authorities telling the school's employees to vacate the building. The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged a "harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia" in response to "such an insolent move."

russia

poland

warsaw

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, warsaw, poland, russian embassy