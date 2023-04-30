https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/one-killed-7-injured-in-suspected-stabbing-attack-in-uks-southwest-1109987820.html

One Killed, 7 Injured in Suspected Stabbing Attack in UK's Southwest

According to police, someone with possession of a knife, initiated a series of attack on British citizens, stabbing one of them to death.

Law enforcers were called at 03:15 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT) on Sunday to a report of a serious altercation, the police said, adding that it was further reported that "someone was in possession of a knife." Media say that the incident occurred outside a nightclub. "A man in his 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene … At least seven other men and women have been injured and taken to hospital to receive treatment," the police report read. A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody. The investigation is underway, the police said.

