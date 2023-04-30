https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/russian-forces-discover-underground-soledar-arms-depot-retreating-ukrainians-failed-to-destroy-1109986726.html
Russian Forces Discover Underground Soledar Arms Depot Retreating Ukrainians Failed to Destroy
The Russian armed forces taking control of Soledar helped them cut off the Ukrainian military’s direct supply route between the towns of Seversk and Artemovsk and advance on the latter from the north.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine failed in its efforts to blow up underground warehouses with Soviet-made weapons in the salt mines near Soledar before leaving the town, an unnamed Russian soldier told Sputnik.However, the incendiary bombs were connected incorrectly, which is why there were no explosions in the warehouses.The soldier also said that a lot of small arms and ammunition are still in place in the depots."There are 292,000 boxes with the PPShs, [the most common Soviet submachine gun of the Second World War]. Each box contains ten such small arm pieces, so you can imagine the volumes [of weaponry], given that there were other types of small arms at the warehouses,” he added.Liberation of SoledarIn January, Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced the complete liberation of Soledar located between the towns of Seversk and Artemovsk, which came as part of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.The MoD stressed at the time that the capture of the strategic settlement would make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in Artemovsk, which was renamed Bakhmut by Ukraine's post-coup government in 2016.“The liberation of the settlement of Soledar, important for the continuation of successful offensive operations in the Donetsk region, was completed on the evening of January 12," MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing at the time. He added that the liberation of Soledar will allow Russian forces to block Ukrainian troops in the nearby area and pocket them in a cauldron.In the latest developments, heavy fighting is underway in the western parts of Artemovsk, with Russian forces managing to capture four quarters on Sunday, according to Konashenkov.“Units of the Russian airborne troops pinned down the enemy on the northern and southern outskirts of the town. Strikes by the army aviation, as well as rocket and artillery units helped defeat Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Bogdanovka and Artemovskoye,” he pointed out.
Russian Forces Discover Underground Soledar Arms Depot Retreating Ukrainians Failed to Destroy
The Russian Armed Forces' taking of Soledar helped cut off the Ukrainian military’s supply route between Seversk and Artemovsk and advance on the latter from the north.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine failed in its efforts to blow up underground warehouses with Soviet-made weapons in the salt mines near Soledar
before leaving the town, an unnamed Russian soldier told Sputnik
.
He said that the depots were located in the nearby village of Paraskoviyevka, and that Ukrainian troops planted incendiary explosives at the warehouses to completely destroy the facilities.
However, the incendiary bombs were connected incorrectly, which is why there were no explosions in the warehouses.
“They made a mistake when connecting the bombs, so there was only a blast on the surface, with the depots themselves remaining intact,” he said, referring to 4.5 tons of TNT that sappers detected in the salt mines.
The soldier also said that a lot of small arms and ammunition are still in place in the depots.
"There are 292,000 boxes with the PPShs, [the most common Soviet submachine gun of the Second World War]. Each box contains ten such small arm pieces, so you can imagine the volumes [of weaponry], given that there were other types of small arms at the warehouses,” he added.
Liberation of Soledar
In January, Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced the complete liberation of Soledar located between the towns of Seversk and Artemovsk, which came as part of Moscow’s special military operation
in Ukraine.
The MoD stressed at the time that the capture of the strategic settlement would make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in Artemovsk, which was renamed Bakhmut by Ukraine's post-coup government in 2016.
“The liberation of the settlement of Soledar, important for the continuation of successful offensive operations in the Donetsk region, was completed on the evening of January 12," MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing at the time. He added that the liberation of Soledar will allow Russian forces to block Ukrainian troops in the nearby area and pocket them in a cauldron.
In the latest developments, heavy fighting is underway in the western parts of Artemovsk
, with Russian forces managing to capture four quarters on Sunday, according to Konashenkov.
“Units of the Russian airborne troops pinned down the enemy on the northern and southern outskirts of the town. Strikes by the army aviation, as well as rocket and artillery units helped defeat Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Bogdanovka and Artemovskoye,” he pointed out.