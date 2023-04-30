https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/tencent-rolls-out-deepfake-digital-clones-service-1109989189.html

Tencent Rolls Out Deepfake 'Digital Clones' Service

The process takes approximately 24 hours and requires only 3 minutes of live-action video of a person to be “digitally cloned,” as well as a recording of 100 sentences spoken by that person.

Tencent Cloud, a subsidiary of Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent, has launched a new service that allows people to create high-definition digital versions of themselves.The process takes approximately 24 hours and requires only 3 minutes of live-action video of a person to be “digitally cloned,” as well as a recording of 100 sentences spoken by that person.The current price of creating this construct is $145.The resulting digital construct would be available in both half- and full-body versions, with the service itself being provided in Chinese and in English, one UK tech media outlet has noted.The “digital humans” created by Tencent come in five possible styles: realistic, semi-realistic and cartoon 3D versions, as well as real person and cartoon 2D versions.Chen Lei, Tencent Cloud’s general manager for intelligent digital conduct products, said that the company intends to create an automated "AI+ Digital Intelligent Human Factory," the media outlet added.

