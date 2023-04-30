International
Two Chinese Nationals Dead After Vessel Capsizes in Philippines
Two Chinese Nationals Dead After Vessel Capsizes in Philippines
Sierra Leonean technical vessel MV Hong Hai189 collided with tanker MT Petite Soeur. As a result, MV Hong Hai189 capsized. Two Chinese nationals died in an accident.
On Friday night, a Sierra Leonean technical vessel MV Hong Hai189 collided with tanker MT Petite Soeur, which was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, near the Corregidor Island in the Philippines. As a result, MV Hong Hai189 capsized. "Twenty crew members were thrown overboard, including 16 Chinese nationals and four Philippines' citizens. At the moment, 12 Chinese crew members have been rescued, two unfortunately died, and another two are searched for," the embassy's statement read. Also, three out of the four Philippine citizens were rescued and one died, the embassy added.
Two Chinese Nationals Dead After Vessel Capsizes in Philippines

15:21 GMT 30.04.2023
© Photo : PixabayOil tanker
Oil tanker - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
© Photo : Pixabay
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Two Chinese citizens died, and two others are missing after a vessel capsized near the Philippines' coast, the Chinese embassy to the Republic of the Philippines confirmed on Sunday.
On Friday night, a Sierra Leonean technical vessel MV Hong Hai189 collided with tanker MT Petite Soeur, which was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, near the Corregidor Island in the Philippines. As a result, MV Hong Hai189 capsized.
The research vessel Petrel on its side in a Leith dry dock in Edinburgh, Scotland, on March 22, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
Photos: ‘Major Incident’ at Edinburgh Dry Dock as 35 People Injured After Ship Tips Over
22 March, 21:15 GMT
"Twenty crew members were thrown overboard, including 16 Chinese nationals and four Philippines' citizens. At the moment, 12 Chinese crew members have been rescued, two unfortunately died, and another two are searched for," the embassy's statement read.
Also, three out of the four Philippine citizens were rescued and one died, the embassy added.
