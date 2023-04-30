https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/two-chinese-nationals-dead-after-vessel-capsizes-in-philippines-1109988300.html

Two Chinese Nationals Dead After Vessel Capsizes in Philippines

Two Chinese Nationals Dead After Vessel Capsizes in Philippines

Sierra Leonean technical vessel MV Hong Hai189 collided with tanker MT Petite Soeur. As a result, MV Hong Hai189 capsized. Two Chinese nationals died in an accident.

2023-04-30T15:21+0000

2023-04-30T15:21+0000

2023-04-30T15:21+0000

asia

china

phillippines

accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/01/1081629632_0:48:960:588_1920x0_80_0_0_4e537b5c1246aba0b45f820d608f52ac.jpg

On Friday night, a Sierra Leonean technical vessel MV Hong Hai189 collided with tanker MT Petite Soeur, which was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, near the Corregidor Island in the Philippines. As a result, MV Hong Hai189 capsized. "Twenty crew members were thrown overboard, including 16 Chinese nationals and four Philippines' citizens. At the moment, 12 Chinese crew members have been rescued, two unfortunately died, and another two are searched for," the embassy's statement read. Also, three out of the four Philippine citizens were rescued and one died, the embassy added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230322/photos-major-incident-at-edinburgh-dry-dock-as-35-people-injured-after-ship-tips-over-1108704148.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, philippines, sea accident, naval accident